Two candidates are vying for the N.C. Senate District 5 seat, which includes all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties. Republican Karen Kozel and Democrat Kandie Smith each agreed to provide brief answers to questions from The Daily Reflector. Early voting begins Oct. 20. Election day is Nov. 8. The candidates’ responses follow.
Karen Kozel
AGE: 57
ADDRESS: Grifton
OCCUPATION: Teacher, former state representative for House 10
Why are you the candidate most qualified to represent District 5?
I know the North Carolina and U.S. Constitution. I have been in the House of Representatives (replaced Rep. Stephen LaRoque).
Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? How would that affect access to health care and impact hospitals like ECU Health Medical Center?
Currently, we have intact Community Health Centers. We need to utilize those entities more. I have spent time speaking to Community Health Centers and feel confident that they can fill the gap.
North Carolina has a budget surplus in excess of $6 billion while many infrastructure, law enforcement/criminal justice, educational and other needs go unmet. Explain your position on utilizing some of the surplus or maintaining it.
We are fortunate to have wise spending in our legislative offices. We are able to cover emergencies as needed. However, ensuring state employees are compensated properly is of utmost importance.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
I don’t support abortion.
What should North Carolina do to address climate change?
I feel this is a fluid topic and there is no answer at this point.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes?
Act with a diplomatic and Christian mindset.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
Education needs to welcome and respect parental oversight in what is taught.
Kandie Smith
AGE: 52
ADDRESS: Greenville
OCCUPATION: State representative, consultant; former Greenville City Council member and mayor; former mental health case manager/supervisor; member Delta Sigma Theta sorority; Pitt County Black Alliance, East Carolina Board of Realtors, National Council of Negro Women, Democratic Women.
Why are you the candidate most qualified to represent District 5?
I have worked to earn the trust of the people in our area through my past service, and I believe it is my 14 years of working with constituents that make me the most qualified candidate. Whether serving in local government or state government, I have always led with a goal of transparency, accessibility and accountability. As a result, I have had the chance to engage with and help countless members of our community with issues as big as securing multi-million dollar infrastructure projects, to issues as personal as housing and neighborhood cleanups. I believe that all of those experiences, coupled with my fierce pursuit of resolving issues with people first in mind, is why I am the most qualified candidate.
Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? How would that affect access to health care and impact hospitals like ECU Health Medical Center?
Yes, I fully support passing Medicaid expansion and doing it as soon as possible. For far too long our area has missed out on the overwhelming and clear benefits that Medicaid expansion would bring to our community. There are countless reasons why Medicaid expansion would be beneficial, touching everything from economic development to jobs, to health care and even education. Locally, Medicaid expansion means thousands of new jobs for residents of Pitt and Edgecombe counties, and tens of thousands of newly insured individuals, particularly individuals in historically underserved rural areas, who would suddenly be able to receive treatment.
North Carolina has a budget surplus in excess of $6 billion while many infrastructure, law enforcement/criminal justice, educational and other needs go unmet. Explain your position on utilizing some of the surplus or maintaining it.
Past events show us that having a surplus can be a real benefit in times of crisis, but it is critical that we do not safeguard a massive budget surplus at the expense of the day-to-day job of state government. A rainy day fund is a great thing to have, but it makes no sense to maintain a rainy day fund at historically high levels while our roads and bridges crumble and our students sit in schools that are outdated and underfunded.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
I do not believe the government has any right or say in what a woman can do with her own body. Any person’s ability to seek and receive an abortion is an intensely personal decision, one that should be made by them, and not a group of politicians in Raleigh. Similarly, I do not believe the government has a right to restrict same-sex couples’ ability to marry. Both of these issues are about control, about who has a say and who doesn’t. Let me be clear, I will never stand by while women or members of the LGBTQ+ community, or any other group of people are targeted because of their gender, race, or sexual identity.
What should North Carolina do to address climate change?
I have been endorsed by groups like the Sierra Club and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters because I understand that addressing the climate crisis will take some serious dedication and a lot of tireless work. I believe in science, and in our state the very real results of the climate crisis are not hard to see, from the increasingly devastating impacts of hurricanes and flooding to the levels of PFAS in drinking water throughout the state. There are some great things going on as well, like the fact that North Carolina is a leader when it comes to solar energy. I believe that if we continue to invest in green infrastructure, and if we prioritize the environmental health and safety of our communities by holding polluters accountable and reinvesting that money in the communities affected, we can take meaningful steps to address the climate crisis using the power and resources we have available right now.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes?
Elected officials must commit to working together and being accountable to the people who elected them first and foremost. I believe that too many issues in our state government today are being decided by partisanship rather than out of genuine concern for the people. This is why I made the theme of my entire campaign “People First.” I believe that an elected official’s primary job is to put the people of their district first and serve in their interest and on behalf of their wishes. I think if more elected officials were willing to put people first, partisanship wouldn’t be as extreme as it is right now.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
Affordable Housing: Housing is one of the basic human needs and we have too many people in our community who have been forced out of their housing due to little more than greed. In Pitt County, 50 percent of renters report having trouble affording their home, and Edgecombe County, that number is 40 percent. We need to drastically increase the supply of available housing locally and across the state, and we must work to provide greater assistance to those most at risk of losing their homes.