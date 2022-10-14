Two candidates are vying for the N.C. House District 9 seat, which includes Ayden, Grifton and Winterville and parts of southern Pitt County and Greenville. Incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas and Republican challenger Timothy Reeder each agreed to provide brief answers to questions from The Daily Reflector. (Farkas in some answers exceeded the print limit; answers are published in full on reflector.com.) Early voting begins Oct. 20. Election day is Nov. 8. The candidates’ responses follow.
Brian Farkas
AGE: 35
TOWN: Greenville
OCCUPATION: Director of Development and Client Relations at Greenville-based JKF Architecture.
Why are you the candidate most qualified to represent District 9?
It has been a tremendous honor serving Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House. When first elected in 2020, I pledged to be a forward-thinking, bipartisan leader who gets things done and works hard for my hometown. Having worked in both the public and private sectors, my team hit the ground running in Raleigh, raising the bar when it comes to constituent services and delivering historic levels of funding to Pitt County communities.
In just my first term, We delivered a new $215 million facility for the ECU Brody School of Medicine, millions for school safety and COVID relief, and spearheaded legislation to free up over $500 million to expand high-speed internet to underserved communities. In total, my work on the state Budget delivered a record $320 million in direct investment for Pitt County.
We’ve achieved so much in my first term and I’m just getting started. I’m energized to continue Pitt County’s forward momentum, create good-paying jobs, and set Eastern North Carolina up for long-term success.
Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? How would that affect access to health care and impact hospitals like ECU Health?
Yes. Expanding Medicaid is critical to stabilizing rural health care, especially in eastern North Carolina. Expanding Medicaid would cover at least 500,000 additional North Carolinians, create at least 500 good-paying jobs, and generate over $100 million in economic impact in Pitt County. Sixty percent of people who would qualify for Medicaid expansion are already employed and don’t make enough to purchase health insurance on their own. Many of the working poor are doing just that — working. They include cooks, laborers, retail employees, and maintenance workers. The fact is that rising costs have left many of them uninsurable without Medicaid. After seeing other states in both Democratic and Republican-leaning areas work together to successfully expand Medicaid on behalf of their communities, voting yes to expansion should be one of the easiest policy decisions North Carolina lawmakers can make. Creating a means for expanded access to health care would: 1) help our families, friends, and neighbors get the healthcare they need without breaking the bank; 2) keep people employed in the health care industry; and 3) alleviate some of the significant financial strain placed on our rural hospitals, like ECU Health.
North Carolina has a budget surplus in excess of $6 billion while many infrastructure, law enforcement/criminal justice, educational and other needs go unmet. Explain your position on utilizing some of the surplus or maintaining it.
I do believe in making sure we run the government as efficiently and effectively as possible. My training at the UNC School of Government and previous work in emergency management helps make sure we do just that. I’ve gone line-by-line through state budgets, as promised. I do believe in and maintain a strong reserve to be prepared for any downturn or emergency.
That being said, I strongly support using more of our funds to properly fund public schools across North Carolina. According to the Leandro court ruling, North Carolina is still not fulfilling our constitutional requirement to provide a basic and sound education to all children. We must do more to make sure Pitt County children are learning in the most effective environments and that we are attracting the best teachers into local classrooms.
I also fully support investing funds into backlogged infrastructure projects, so we are keeping citizens safe and fostering the most business-friendly environment for potential employers. allocating more funds to continue reforming our criminal justice system and is a top priority of mine as well, including securing additional funds for local reentry programing at Pitt Community College, as well as youth diversion programs. Finally, I’d like to using some reserve funds to help increase the affordable housing stock. in North Carolina. Too many people are being priced out of purchasing a home or renting from a high-quality landlord. I am already working with colleagues in Raleigh to develop strategies to address the looming housing crisis.
Furthermore, we continue to provide dismal pay to our teachers and public servants; while inflation was high and remains around 8%, leadership in the NCGA gave a meager 1.75% raise to them.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
Denying the right for women and their doctors to make informed health decisions is wrong. It’s not the government’s place to force itself into a deeply personal medical decision and tell someone what they can and cannot do. Each of us should be able to control what happens to our body and have the freedom to make personal choices that are best for our lives and unique set of circumstances. No person should ever feel unsafe, unheard, or discriminated against because of who they are, or who they love. I’m committed to equality, fairness, and justice for all.
What should North Carolina do to address climate change?
A good representative stands up for our environment and clean energy opportunities from the mountains to the coast.
Protecting our environment is good for our people, our health, North Carolina’s economy, and our future. We need to tackle climate change head-on, transition to a clean energy economy, and protect our communities from the rapidly increasing impacts of hurricanes and floods. During my first term, I voted to fund historic levels of projects that will help keep people safe from the immediate threats we face from current storms and floods. We need a hardened, resilient infrastructure that protects our communities and minimizes recovery time. We should continue to expand funding for the Clean Water Management Trust Fund to help develop innovative stormwater solutions and convert property that is in potential hazard areas to permanent greenspace and riparian buffers, which are often the first line of defense during flooding.
When it comes to taking action on the smart, long-term strategies to combat climate change head-on, I will continue to work with my legislative colleagues to begin implementation of the North Carolina Clean Energy Plan, which is a detailed plan of action to successfully transition us to a clean energy future.
If we do this right, we can potentially create many good jobs in clean and affordable renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Working together, we can harness innovation and creativity to create real progress, inject new economic life into traditionally distressed areas, and embrace the special responsibility North Carolina has to do the right thing for ourselves and generations after us.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes?
I have spent considerable time combating extremism during my first term in the state House.
The only way to soften the impact of extremism is by working in a bipartisan manner whenever possible and building authentic relationships with legislators from all backgrounds. My work has started to pay off — I was the only freshman member of the minority party included in budget negotiations, which delivered over $320 million in direct investment to Pitt County. Most of my pieces of successful legislation include a partner from the other party, which is something I insist on. While my stubborn bipartisanship frustrates both the far left and far right, it’s what’s best for Pitt County and North Carolina.
I have also introduced a number of government reforms designed to fix the foundational issues we face and bring down the political “temperature.” That includes the “Fix Our Democracy Act,” which includes a number of common sense provisions to fix some of the major issues threatening our state government’s ability to be OF, BY, and FOR the people. The legislation proposes ideas like restoring nonpartisan judicial races, ending gerrymandering and campaign finance reforms.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I am working hard to expand access to affordable and dynamic transportation options here in Pitt County. It’s good for our people and a growing local economy. I’m proud to have led the effort to secure $250,000 in new funding to study connecting Pitt County to the rest of the statewide passenger rail network, which is a critical first step toward making the project a reality. With a growing population, major university, and regional healthcare system based here in Greenville, this added transportation option makes a lot of economic sense for our local communities. This will continue to be a focus during my second term as we continue to dream big and work hard to make Pitt County reach its full potential.
Timothy Reeder
AGE: 53
TOWN: Ayden
OCCUPATION: I attended Ohio State University where I graduated with a degree in biochemistry, a medical degree and completed my residency training in emergency medicine. I earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I have worked for the Brody School of Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine; teaching and seeing patients in the emergency department since 1998.
Why are you the candidate most qualified to represent District 9?
I’ve spent over 20 years caring for the sick and injured as a physician in the emergency department, saving lives, comforting patients and families. Unfortunately, I see the effects caused by lack of a strong family, a failing educational system, an uncoordinated health care system and an economy that does not foster the inherent creative spirit of the entrepreneurial individual. I am a first-time candidate, not a career politician. I have the energy and dedication to represent Pitt County, advocate, listen to constituents, ask questions, understand issues, and solve problems for our community. I can analyze issues, look at data and work with others to create solutions.
Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? How would that affect access to health care and impact hospitals like ECU Health Medical Center?
Yes, North Carolina should expand Medicaid in a sustainable manner as one tool for expanding access to health insurance. Pitt County and eastern North Carolina have a high rate of chronic disease and uninsured patients. Without insurance coverage, access to care is limited for patients and ECU Health and the medical community struggle caring for this population. Increasing access to health insurance and care improves the health of individuals, families, and the overall community. Improving the economy, jobs and employer-based insurance is critically important so that expanded Medicaid is available for those truly in need.
North Carolina has a budget surplus in excess of $6 billion while many infrastructure, law enforcement/criminal justice, educational and other needs go unmet. Explain your position on utilizing some of the surplus or maintaining it.
The budget surplus resulted from exceptional work by the Republican legislature to create the environment for growing the state’s economy, supporting pro-growth policies, lowering taxes and regulations and making North Carolina one of the best states for business. With the risk of natural disasters and other unknown risks, it is important that we maintain a healthy rainy-day fund. Some of the money could be used to support priorities such as infrastructure, broadband access, school resource officers, and targeted economic development for rural and underserved communities. Funds should also support the police and fire who protect our communities.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
I believe in the sanctity of human life. I do not believe in abortion without restrictions or the use of tax funds to provide abortions. Abortion should be reserved for the rare cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. I support the ability of same-sex couples to legally commit to each other.
What should North Carolina do to address climate change?
Access to reliable, affordable energy is required for a growing economy and to support our families and communities. North Carolina should work for more efficient uses of all forms of energy. As we have seen in other states and countries, we need to move toward alternate energy sources, but balanced by the cost and available technology. Moving too quickly harms working North Carolinians with higher costs for gas and electricity. Utility leaders have told me that nuclear power must be added to our energy portfolio. Regulations should ensure clean water, air and to protect the natural beauty of North Carolina.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes?
I say regularly that starting conversations by calling people names makes it hard to have discussions, debate and arrive at solutions. As a physician, one of the most important things that I do is listen and hear people. In my time on the board of the local homeless shelter or state and national organizations, I have learned to work together for consensus building to find the best solution for challenging problems. Both elected officials and individuals must be willing to talk together, developing relationships with people who don’t look like, sound like or think like ourselves. This is how we work for solutions.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
The important things for all of us are to create and support our families, educate our children, have a healthy life and safe community. We are currently seeing the result of runaway inflation and higher prices, which creates a tremendous burden on working families. The foundation for successful families and communities is to create the environment for broad-based economic growth and prosperity. We do this with smart regulations, allowing people to keep more of their own money and supporting individual freedoms