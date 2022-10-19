Two candidates are seeking the District 1 seat in the U.S. Congress, which represents 19 counties in eastern North Carolina including the majority of Pitt County. Democrat Don Davis agreed to provide brief responses to questions posed by The Daily Reflector. Republican Sandy Smith did not respond. Early voting starts Thursday; Nov. 8 is Election Day.
Don Davis
AGE: 51
ADDRESS: Snow Hill
OCCUPATION: State senator, educator, Presbyterian minister
EXPERIENCE: 1994 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, former Air Force officer and Snow Hill mayor, doctorate in education from ECU.
Why are you the best candidate available to represent District 1?
As an eastern North Carolina native, my journey has taken me from tobacco fields to graduating from the Air Force Academy. My Air Force career included serving as a mortuary officer, working on Air Force One operations, and instructing cadets as an ECU assistant professor. Snow Hill residents elected me as their youngest mayor, and eastern NC residents elected me for six terms in the state senate. With great pride, I have served our country, my hometown, and eastern North Carolina, and I am more than prepared to serve us in Congress.
What can Congress do to address inflation and high gas prices?
The east experienced economic stress well before high prices at the pump and pain at the grocery store. Too many young people are leaving eastern North Carolina for job opportunities elsewhere. We must get our fair share in D.C. — health access, broadband and workforce development are essential for good-paying sustainable American jobs and products.
What is your position on student loan forgiveness and how the federal government should address higher education costs and soaring debts?
Since 1980, the cumulative price increase of college tuition has been over 1,180%, placing the hope of college out of reach for many Americans, especially those in rural communities. In North Carolina, we froze tuition and implemented N.C. Promise. I support student loan forgiveness, especially those that include a service component. We must also invest in expanding Title I funds for our most economically distressed schools, providing additional assistance to children with disabilities, and extending Pell Grants.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
Growing up, a family member of mine died giving birth, which still impacts me today. No pregnancies are the same, and women can experience complications. The government should not force women by law to deliver a rapist’s child, a child resulting from incest, or to deliver a child even if it jeopardizes her life. Such decisions should remain between a woman, a health care provider, and her spiritual advisor. Our laws should not be a tool for discrimination.
What is your position on current measures meant to address climate change? What would you do differently?
Climate change is the defining issue of our generation. Eastern North Carolinians have seen its impacts firsthand — dryer summers and stronger hurricane seasons have hugely impacted our economy. We must make investments in clean-energy technology to help mitigate these effects and spur economic growth in our most rural counties.
What should Congress do to address mass shooting incidents like the one in Uvalde, Texas, and daily gun violence?
There have been over 190 school shootings in the 2021-22 school year. Each time we hear about a mass school shooting, we share the pain of its impact on students and communities. We must keep our students safe at school by increasing public awareness of firearm storage, fostering better trusting school environments, implementing crisis intervention programs, and making school security upgrades.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes that have divided the country and resulted in the 2020 riots and the Jan. 6 insurrection?
While serving in the state Senate, I have authored over 70 pieces of legislation signed into law during the Republican majority — a proven bipartisan track record. Serving in the Congress, it is imperative to build strong relationships with your colleagues and to focus on the issues facing the families of eastern North Carolina. We have been left behind and deserve our fair share in Washington. Eastern North Carolina is looking for a member of Congress who will fight for us, not extreme ideology. Throughout my career, I have repeatedly raised my hand to take an oath to uphold the constitution. If elected to Congress, I will do the same.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
As a champion for eastern North Carolina, we must continue building a 21st-century economy and train a world-class workforce to help us thrive in the future. Increased access to broadband internet, fully funding our schools, and ensuring access to good, affordable healthcare will be key priorities of mine to help strengthen our economy if elected to Congress. The election before us is a fight for the future of eastern North Carolina, and I am up for this fight.