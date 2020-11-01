Tuesday is Election Day. Polls will open across Pitt County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Following is a list candidates vying locally in contested congressional, state, judicial and county races. Visit reflector.com/news for more coverage:
U.S. House of Representatives District 1
- G.K. BUTTERFIELD, 73, South Meade Place, Wilson
Occupation: Congressman, retired judge, attorney
Relevant experience: Superior Court judge 15 years, U.S. Congress since 2004
Online: www.gkbutterfield.com; facebook.com/congressmangkbutterfield; Twitter, @GKButterfield
Top issue: Pandemic response and recovery
- SANDY SMITH, 46, Grandifloria Court, Winterville
Occupation: CFO Green Power Construction; farmer, mother
Relevant experience: business, farm owner, bachelor’s degree in business and technology from ECU.
Online: sandysmithnc.com; facebook.com/sandysmithnc; Twitter, @SandySmithNC.
Top issue: Law and order
Slogan: Bold New Strong Leadership
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
- GREG MURPHY, 57, Queen Annes Road, Greenville
Occupation: Urologist, surgeon
Relevant experience: U.S. House representative since September 2019; N.C. House of Representatives 2015-19; Brody School of Medicine faculty; former Vidant Medical Center chief of staff.
Top issue: Health of the nation and its economy
- DARYL FARROW, 60
Occupation: Navy veteran, businessman
Top issue: Ensuring the availability and affordabilty of healthcare services.
Online: https://dtfarrow.com/index.html
N.C. Senate District 5
- DON DAVIS, 49, West Arlington Boulevard, Greenville
Occupation: Legislator, Lenoir Community College instructor, Presbyterian minister
Relevant Experience: State senator for 10 years, former Snow Hill mayor, United States Air Force
Online: votedondavis.com, facebook.com/ncsendondavis, Twitter @dondavis34
Slogan: Working for us
Top Issue: Responding to the COVID-19 crisis including public health and economic recovery
- KAREN KOZEL, 55, Pinepoint Road, Greenville
Occupation: Public speaker and mom
Relevant experience: Educator, business owner, GOP organizer, ENC Tea Party founder, former 10th District N.C. House representative
Website: karenkozel.com, facebook.com/karenkozel4NC
Slogan: Working for safety and prosperity for Pitt and Greene
Top Issue: Constitutionally sound Christian supporting pro-life, family values and law enforcement
N.C. House District 8
- KANDIE SMITH, 50, French Court, Greenville
Occupation: Training and consulting
Relevant experience: One term N.C. House of Representatives District 8; Greenville City Council 2009-18; interim Greenville mayor July-December 2017.
Online: KandieSmith.com; Facebook.com/KandieSmithForNCHouse; Twitter: @repkandiesmith; Instagram, @kandienchouse
Campaign slogan: Focused, transparent and accountable.
Top Issue: “It is important for us to make sure we are focusing on education which leads to economic development, better mental health and criminal justice reform. I also will never leave out Medicaid expansion, especially in a pandemic.”
- TONY MOORE, 69, Church Street, Winterville
Occupation: President of N.C. Driving School
Relevant Experience: Winterville Town Council member for 20 years; N.C. State Senate 2003-04; aided former state Sens. Bob Martin and Ed Warren
Campaign slogan: Experience counts. I’ll put my record up against anybody’s.
Top Issue: Serving people. Health care.
N.C. House District 9
- PERRIN JONES, 48, Ontario Drive, Greenville
Occupation: Anesthesiologist, managing partner with East Carolina Anesthesia Associates
Relevant experience: Current State House District 9 representative; physician and small business owner; eight years U.S. Naval Reserves; husband and father of three; Member of North Carolina Medical Society and N.C. Society of Anesthesiologists; President of NCSA 2015
Online: perrinjonesmd.com; Facebook.com/drperrinjones; Instagram, @drperrinjones
Campaign slogan: Actions Not Words
Top issue: Preserving civil society, rural economic development
- BRIAN FARKAS, 33, Wimbledon Drive, Greenville
Occupation: Director of development and client relations at JKF Architecture
Relevant Experience: Seven years with JKF Architecture; two years with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences emergency management division; master’s degree in public administration; Greenville Museum of Art, board member and chairman; Greenville Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission
Online: brianfarkas.com; Facebook.com/brianfarkasfornchouse; Twitter @brian_farkas’ Instagram: @brian_farkas
Campaign slogan: A hometown voice from Pitt County
Top issue: Strong public schools
N.C. House District 12
- CHRIS HUMPHREY, 50, Par Drive, Kinston
Occupation: Allstate Insurance Agency Owner for 20 years
Relevant Experience: House Representative since 2018, business owner for more than 20 years, Lenoir Community College Foundation board member, former Lenoir Board of Commissioners member, La Grange town commissioner
Online: www.chrisfornc.com; facebook.com/RepChrisHumphrey; Twitter @RepHumphrey
Slogan: Fighting for us, because he’s one of us
Top issue: Reliable broadband internet service, economic development
- VIRGINIA COX-DAUGHERTY, 74, Duggins Drive, Kinston
Occupation: retired educator, small business owner
Relevant Experience: Board for St. John Free Will Baptist Church, United Way finance board; Delta Sigma Theta Kinston Alumni board member; former school principal, Lenoir County Board of Elections member.
Online: virginiacoxdaugherty.com
Slogan: An advocate and community leader who supports Medicaid and will be a voice for all
Pitt County Board of Commissioners District B
- TOM COULSON, 71, Eleanor Street, Greenville
Occupation: Retired engineer and general manager
Relevant Experience: 16 years on Pitt County Board of Commissioners; served on public health board, planning board liaison, animal services and ABC boards; Mid-East Regional Planning Organization and Greenville Metropolitan Planning Organization; Convention and Visitors Bureau Board
Online: No website of social media
Top Issue: “I want us to concentrate and do more to attack the poverty level in Pitt County. … We will never be a thriving county as long as we have 25 percent of our people living below the poverty level.”
- DANIEL VAN LIERE, 38, Wisteria Lane, Greenville
Occupation: Director of government relations at Vidant Health
Relevant Experience: Master’s degree in public administration, East Carolina University; Eastern Carolina Council of Government; Nash County rural transportation planning organization.
Online: danielvanliere.com; Facebook.com/VanLiere4PittCounty; Instagram: @vanliereforpittcounty
Slogan: Independent for Pitt County
Top Issue: Economic development which involves a strong education system, strong transportation structure and working together as partners
Board of Commissioners District C
- BETSY FLANAGAN, 45, East Horne Avenue, Farmville
Occupation: Accounting consultant for Betsy Flanagan Consulting.
Relevant Experience: Current chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Education; Pitt County Educational Foundation; Farmville Planning and Zoning Board vice chairwoman
Slogan: An investment in the future
Top issue: Economic development, working with all municipalities and entities and businesses across Pitt County.
- BETH WARD, 80, Lakewood Drive, Greenville
Occupation: Retired principal, East Carolina University faculty
Relevant Experience: 20-years on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, including terms as chairwoman; Vidant Medical Center Board, Pitt Community College Board of Trustees
Top Issues: Education, public safety, economic development
Online: No campaign website or social media
Board of Commissioners District 6
- LAUREN WHITE, 30, Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville
Occupation: Farming, administrative assistant, mother
Relevant experience: District 6 commissions since February 2019.
Top issues: Public education, public safety and economic development.
- JERRY WAYNE COX, 71, Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden
Occupation: Retired director of the Ayden Housing Authority
Relevant experience: Pitt County Development Commission; Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair Board; Main Street Program Committee for the Town of Ayden; Town of Ayden Planning Board; U.S. Army Reserves, 30 years.
Top issues: COVID-19 recovery, jobs
District Court Judge District 3A Seat 5
- WENDY HAZELTON, 45, Chippenham Court, Winterville
Occupation: District Court judge
Relevant experience: Four years on the bench; seven years as a public defender; law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law
Top issues: Mental health, juvenile justice.
- KELLIE CHAPPELL-GONZALEZ, 45, Dunhagan Road, Greenville
Occupation: Founding attorney with Capital to Coast Law Group;
Relevant experience: Private practice for 16 years including work with Legal Aid; law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law
Top issues: Child support, domestic and sexual violence.
Soil and Water Conservation District
- DAVID COLLIER, 63, Moss Point Lane, Greenville
Occupation: Pediatrician, faculty member at ECU Brody School of Medicine.
Relevant Experience: Undergraduate degree from N.C. State University in Animal Science; worked on a hog farm. Currently serves on the board as a non-voting associate supervisor.
Online: facebook.com/David-Collier-for-Pitt-County-Soil-and-Water-Conservation-District-104839401380148
- BROOKS BUNN, Moss Point Lane, Greenville (Age not available).
Occupation: Farming
Relevant Experience: Current board of supervisors member
Online: N/A
Pitt County Board of Education District 3
- MARGARET JONES REID, 65, Oak Grove Avenue, Greenville
Occupation: Works with U.S. Census Bureau; former employee of TRW and New York Life; former substitute teacher for Pitt County Schools.
Relevant Experience: Formerly served on Greenville’s planning and zoning board and sought appointment to the City Council’s District 1 seat in 2017. She is a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Anointed Ones Church of Deliverance International and Midnight Basketball League and is a member of the North of the River focus group.
Why she is seeking office: “I’m always helping out in the community, anyway but just helping out does not give you the voice,” she said, adding that people encouraged her to seek office earlier but she was working in the school system. “I left the system because I felt there was so many issues. If I want to see those issues changed, I have to be a part of the solution.”
Contact: mj.reid@yahoo.com
Slogan: Together we can win.
- HERBERT W. WRIGHT: 66, N.C. Highway 33 West, Greenville
Occupation: Wright is a business owner and is employed with E.R. Lewis Construction.
Relevant Experience: Wright sought the school board’s District 3 seat in 2016. He is a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves on the usher board.
Why he is seeking office: “I got into this mainly because of the children in the neighborhood. They asked me if I would be a spokesperson for them on this side of the river, would I run for the school board.
“I thought about it, and I prayed about it. ... That’s my main goal is really the children, to find out what they need, what the parents need and go from there.”
Slogan: He is W “right” for District 3
- JAMES E TRIPP JR., 62, Dusk Court, Greenville
Occupation: Tripp is pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church. He is a retired law enforcement officer who formerly served with police departments in Farmville and Greenville and with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office,
Experience: Tripp served as chairman of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and formerly oversaw truancy and gang prevention programs with the sheriff’s office.
Why he is seeking office: “I had been asked by Mary Blount Williams who serves District 3 at this present time. She had shared with me that she was not planning to file again, (and) asked me if I would consider serving. I prayed about it, talked with my family about it, and I told her I will file and try to serve in the position.”
Contact: jetripp57@suddenlink.net
Click on reflector.com for more coverage and voter information.