North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives are aiming to reduce their carbon emissions by 50 percent by the year 2030 and reach net zerocarbon emissions by 2050, the organizations announced during a statewide web meeting earlier this month.
The Brighter Future initiative will included all 26 power cooperatives across the state including Pitt & Greene and Martin-Edgecombe in the eastern region. The co-ops provide electricity in 93 counties and serve more than 2.5 million customers.
The nonprofit utilities announced the Brighter Future initiative during a virtual media even on July 9. The initiative will help the cooperatives develop a “grid of the future,” according to Nelle Hotchkiss, chief operating officer of the group.
It also will help the cooperative’s preserve the reliability and affordability of electricity while achieved sustainability goals, she said.
To do this, the co-ops are counting on their reliance on emission free nuclear power, continued use of natural gas, investing in technology and perusing energy innovative solutions, Hotchkiss said.
Nuclear power provides more than 50 percent of the cooperative’s power portfolio, she said. North Carolina also ranks No. 2 in the nation for installed solar capacity. Investment in technology such as battery storage also will help the co-ops meet their goals.
The co-ops are leveraging a variety of new technology. Jones-Onslow EMC, which serves more than 77,000 members in Craven, Duplin, Jones, Onlsow and Pender counties, recently installed smart meters for all its members, according to Jeff Clark CEO.
The meters allow the cooperative to establish a two way conversation with the member, which helps the cooperative be better informed about the member’s needs.
“Smart meters play a critical role in power restoration and resiliency of our system. We know which of our members are without power and can work quickly to address and outage and get it restored,” Clark said.
Jones-Onslow also established a new program called connect to save, Clark said. The program allows the cooperative to reduce the peak demand by using smart thermostats and WiFi water heater controls. The cooperative can go in at peak times and modify settings to reduce peak demand.
“That is going to benefit our power supply portfolio and keep our costs down for members,” Clark said.
Tideland EMC serves Washington, Hyde, Pamlico and parts of Dare, Beaufort and Craven counties. The co-op has partnered with N.C. Electric Cooperatives to develop a micro grid that allows for additional capacity at Orackoke.
CEO Paul Spruill said the island has also benefited from battery and solar panels along with the diesel generators. “Most importantly we were able to integrate a micro-grid controller that coordinates all resources on the island and creates a micro-grid,” Spruill said.
Microgrids distribute power to smaller areas from a localize power source like a diesel generator or solar panels.
Tideland also is working to develop an agriculture micro-grid in partnership with its largest member consumer, Rose Acres Farms. It will consist of a large solar array and battery storage devices.
“The solar production will offset a third of the energy consumed by facility,” Spruill said.