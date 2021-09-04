Claudyne Jones
AGE: 53
SCHOOL: Ayden Elementary School
I TEACH: exceptional children
HOMETOWN: Jacksonville, Fla.
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in anthropology from Appalachian State University
YEARS TEACHING: eight
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I have always had an interest in education as I spent 20 years as a Christian educator in various churches. I began substituting in Pitt County in special education classes and was inspired to learn more about and become a special education teacher. I believe that we are all created uniquely and we can all learn and grow into the person we are created to be at our own pace and our own time. Each student in my class is a gift to this world, and I love being a part of helping them find those gifts.
Kimberly M. Sutton
AGE: 44
SCHOOL: Belvoir Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth-grade dual language
HOMETOWN: Stantonsburg
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 21
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: I am looking forward to teaching fifth-grade dual language. My daughter graduated from the program, so I do not have to worry about being her teacher. I’m hoping our school year will be “back to normal.”
Sandra Wright
AGE: 48
SCHOOL: Creekside Elementary School
I TEACH: prekindergarten
HOMETOWN: Laurinburg
EDUCATION: bachelor’s in birth through kindergarten education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro
YEARS TEACHING: 27
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: the relationships with the children in the new class and their families. Prekindergarten is a wonderful opportunity to impact a child’s outlook on school life. Partnering with parents and families, greatly impacts the educational outcomes for the students I serve. I look forward to building trust and instilling a love for school. Each year brings new personalities, needs, and strengths. There is never a boring moment with excited, little learners!
Rakenya Johnson
AGE: 38
SCHOOL: Eastern Elementary School
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Columbia, N.C.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education with a minor in mathematics from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: nine
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I’ve always loved school. I had some wonderful teachers along the way that inspired me to want to make school and learning fun for all children. So, that’s exactly what I try to do with all of my students.
Carol Carson
AGE: 45
SCHOOL: Elmhurst Elementary School
I TEACH: physical education
HOMETOWN: Austin, Texas
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University
YEARS TEACHING: eight
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: gives hugs! I want my students to know they are loved! A hug is a great way to start and finish the day. (Well … a hug and a little exercise!)
Patrila Hardy
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Falkland Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: associate in arts from Pitt Community College; bachelor of science in elementary education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: sees them for who they are and who they have the potential to be. They see me as a teacher who never gives up on them but holds them accountable for their contribution to their own education. They see me as the relatable teacher that is a little on the crazy side.
Samantha Wade
AGE: 32
SCHOOL: H.B. Sugg Elementary
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Harkers Island
EDUCATION: bachelor’s in elementary education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: Throughout my elementary and high school careers, I had wonderful teachers who inspired me to become a teacher. The teachers I had growing up all invested in my education and helped me grow as a person and student. Their impact on my life made me want to have that same impact on my own students one day.
Felicia Wilson
AGE: 33
SCHOOL: Lakeforest Elementary School
I TEACH: kindergarten (now a multi-classroom teacher at Falkland Elementary School)
HOMETOWN: Mount Olive
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in birth-kindergarten education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 10
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: being in a new role that allows me to collaborate, coach, co-teach and co-plan with other teachers to enhance student achievement!
Blaire Nichols
AGE: 39
SCHOOL: Northwest Elementary School
I TEACH: art
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s in art education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: cared deeply about her students and valued relationships above all else!
Ashley Piner
AGE: 36
SCHOOL: Ridgewood Elementary School
I TEACH: CARE
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 14
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: I want students to remember me as the teacher who first and foremost cared for them. I also hope they remember me for creating interactive experiences that allowed them to be successful and promote a love of learning.
Stephanie Ingram
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Sam D. Bundy
I TEACH: third grade (Title 1 interventionist)
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education and master of education in reading education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: eight
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become a teacher by my grandmother, who was also a teacher for many years. She taught me to value education and instilled a love for learning.
Julia Shannon
AGE: 26
SCHOOL: South Greenville Elementary
I TEACH: fifth-grade math
HOMETOWN: Lumberton
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in math from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: When I was younger, my teachers helped me a lot to get to where I am today. I wanted to go into the military to give back to the country but I was not able to. Instead, I decided to make a difference another way by teaching the future of our country.
Meredith Rose Black
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Wahl-Coates Elementary School
I TEACH: special education
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in psychology, bachelor of arts in special education and master of education in special education with a concentration in low-incidence disabilities from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: When my brother was born and diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism, I knew special education was the path for me. Helping students with disabilities and their families is my passion, and I understand from personal experience how important it is for students with disabilities to acquire both academic and functional skills so that they can gain the most independence and autonomy. Jonathan, this is for you.
Kristin Stahl
AGE: 40
SCHOOL: W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I AM: media coordinator
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education and a master of library science from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 17
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER I WOULD: be a flight attendant because I love to travel and see the world. I also enjoy meeting new people and hearing about their adventures.
Kate Egan
AGE: 33
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Intermediate School
I TEACH: exceptional children
HOMETOWN: Horsham, Pa.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in industrial technology from Millersville University; master of education in special education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: eight
MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER IS: creating a classroom that meets the academic and functional needs of my students. Each child I have taught has engaged in learning differently. Adapting curriculum, creating multi-sensory lessons and collaborating with others over the years has taught me the value of making education accessible for all learners.
Cristy Mitchell
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Primary School
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in reading from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 13
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: In my classroom, I have a poster that exemplifies what I set out to teach my students each year. It reads: “In this classroom, We do Thank You, We do Respect, We do Mistakes, We do Praise, We do our Best, We do I’m Sorry, We do Friendship, We do Laughter, We do Learning. We are a family!” I work very hard each year to create a family environment in my classroom where students feel loved, safe and empowered. I believe this is the key to student success.