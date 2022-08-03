Stallings Stadium

The infield at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park is scraped and ready to go for the Little League Softball World Series starting on Tuesday.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The City of Greenville will close Elm Street between 14th and 10th Street starting Tuesday to make way for the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park.

The tournament will bring 12 teams and their fans from across the U.S. and around the world to town through Aug. 15, the city announced.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.