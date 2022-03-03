Elmhurst Elementary will take the plunge into bilingual education when it launches a Spanish immersion program next school year, joining a growing number of Pitt County Schools offering instruction in two languages.
Elmhurst will join Belvoir Elementary, which became the first in northeastern North Carolina to offer a dual language program in 2015, and Pactolus School, which began a program with kindergartners in 2021. Wellcome Middle also began dual language instruction in 2021 as a continuation of the program at Belvoir.
“We graduated our first (fifth-grade) class of dual language students last year at Belvoir,” Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told the Board of Education last week. “Hopefully, when they get to high school, they will be able to test out (of foreign language courses) because they will be fluent Spanish speakers.”
At Belvoir and Pactolus, where as many as half the dual-language immersion students are native Spanish speakers, students divide their instructional time between English and Spanish. But Elmhurst plans to use a different model, one where students will be instructed in Spanish up to 90 percent of the time.
“The reason for that is that the Elmhurst community has predominantly English speakers at home,” Lassiter said. “These students will need to be fully immersed in the target language.”
The full-immersion program is scheduled to begin with one class of 24 to 26 kindergarten students, adding a new kindergarten class each year until the program is available at all grade levels. Because Elmhurst is an open-enrollment school, rising kindergartners living outside the attendance area can be considered for the program, which will be offered through Participate Learning.
Coordinator of Global Education Hannah Butler said that kindergarten is an optimal time for students to begin instruction in a second language.
“We view this as an opportunity to become accelerated as a learner,” she said. “When you’re learning a language, you have lots of systems firing within the brain that aren’t tapped into otherwise.”
Butler, who spent more than 15 years teaching English as a second language, understands that the full-immersion model may sound daunting to parents, but she expects that students will adjust quickly.
“What seems like a huge mountain for adults to climb in language learning is going to be effortless for these children,” she said. “If you’re an English-language learner in Pitt County, your only choice is to be fully immersed. We know it’s successful because we’ve seen lots of great growth with our English learners in the county.”
Participate Learning, which partners with about 100 schools in North Carolina to support their language immersion programs, cites numerous benefits for students who study a second language, including increased cultural awareness, improved reading comprehension, better use of logic, greater understanding of math concepts and enhanced focus, memory and decision-making.
Butler said that although code switching (using elements of more than one language when conversing) is common among bilingual learners, families should not be concerned that the introduction of a second language will cause confusion in younger students.
“Language interference (transfer of elements of one language into the learning of another) is actually a good thing,” she said. “It just shows that your brain is working out the difference between the two and that you can apply some words in this context and other words in the other context. All people who speak multiple languages interpose them frequently throughout the day.”
While full-Spanish immersion participants will have about 90% of their classroom instruction in Spanish in kindergarten and first grade, Butler said the students will continue to use English in classes such as physical education, art and music. As participating students progress into grades two through five, instructional time devoted to English will increase.
Designated as a Global Health and Wellness school five years ago, Elmhurst piloted a Spanish language introduction class prior to school closures due to COVID-19 in 2020. In addition to a full-immersion option for kindergarten students, the school will offer a Spanish “encore” (exploratory) class beginning next school year for students at all grade levels.
“Throughout Pitt County, it is not common to have encore Spanish in the elementary schools,” Butler said. “We hope we move in that direction as years go by. But it is a priority when establishing these dual-immersion schools that all students within the school, whether or not they participate in the immersion program, do have access to learning a second language.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said she is excited to see the program being introduced at Elmhurst.
“I think it’s one of the things we’ve got to do as a country, frankly, to catch up with the rest of the world,” she said, “because most of the kids around the world speak more than one language.”
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, whose district includes Elmhurst, agreed.
“I think this could be something that eventually we might want to offer in multiple languages and in as many elementary schools as we have interest,” she said.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that Pitt County Schools has discussed offering instruction in Mandarin Chinese. However, Participate Learning, which hires native speakers to spend five years teaching in the United States, is not currently beginning new programs in that language.
Families of rising kindergarten students outside the Elmhurst attendance area may apply to be included in the Spanish-immersion program, set to begin in August. The open enrollment period opened March 1. The school will have kindergarten early registration March 22-23. A parent interest meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 11 at Elmhurst, 1815 W. Berkley Road. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/elmhurst.