Heavy rains and strong wind gusts from Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the region for most of the day Thursday after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base.
Little damage was reported in the Greenville area from the storm, which delivered up to 2 inches of rain in western areas of Pitt County, the National Weather Service reported.
Randy Gentry, Pitt County Director of Emergency Services, said there were no reports of tornados or significant damage to his office Thursday afternoon, even though the area had been under tornado watches and warnings through much of the day.
Chris Collins, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Newport, said officials will know more today about the storm’s impacts.
“We will be better able to tell in the morning when the rain gauges are settled,” he said on Thursday.
The Greenville area was mostly business as usual on Thursday with buses operational, roads busy with traffic and workplaces and government offices open. Intermittent bands brought heavy rain starting about midday and continuing through Thursday evening. Greenville Utilities reported only a few small, scattered power outages.
The weather service called for mostly sunny skies today with a high near 92 and a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Elsa made landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday and moved through the center of the state into Georgia. Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, told the Associated Press that one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars.
A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said Thursday that a sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 in Jacksonville was killed.
Forecasters reported 50 mph wind gusts in the city. The tree fell during heavy rains, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.
Nine people were injured Wednesday evening in coastal Camden County, Georgia, when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. Eight of those hurt were taken to hospitals, base spokesperson Chris Tucker said. Some have since been released and others were kept for observation, he said.
The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.
Tucker said about a dozen recreational vehicles at the campground were damaged. Some buildings were also damaged on the base, which is the East Coast hub for the Navy’s fleet of submarines armed with nuclear missiles. Tucker said there was no damage to submarines or any other “military assets.”
Sergio Rodriguez, who lives near the RV park, said he raced to the scene fearing friends staying at the park might be hurt.
“There were just RVs flipped over on their sides, pickup trucks flipped over, a couple of trailers had been shifted and a couple of trailers were in the water” of a pond on the site, Rodriguez said in a phone interview.
In South Carolina, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued a family that became stranded on Otter Island on Wednesday after their boat drifted off the beach due to Elsa. A man, his wife and daughter, and three cousins were hoisted into a helicopter and taken to Charleston Executive Airport in good health Wednesday night, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The hurricane center said there was a risk of flooding in South Carolina, which was predicted to get 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.
More than 7 inches of rain was recorded at a weather station near Gainesville, Florida, the weather service reported.
Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Thursday afternoon, with about 26,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Florida to Virginia, according to the website poweroutages.us.
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.