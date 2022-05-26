The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are set to take the stage this evening as the free Concert on the Common Series resumes at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater.
Billed as North Carolina’s favorite beach music band, The Embers have performed all over the southeast for more than 50 years. They are best known for their national hit "I Love Beach Music." Frontman Craig Woolard grew up in Washington, N.C., and hosts a Sunday night beach music show on 107.9 WNCT.
"We love playing Greenville,” Woolard said. “Even though I grew up in Washington, I spent a lot of time in Greenville so I feel like it's my second hometown. We are looking forward to being back at the Town Common and hope to see a lot of old friends."
Gates open for the show at 5:30 p.m. It also will be the final opportunity to contribute to The Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund to help four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce staff members who suffered severe injuries in a Memorial Drive wreck on April 27. Checks should be made to The Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund.
Three more shows are scheduled for the series, including a rescheduled appearance of the Chicago tribute band, Chicago Rewired.
June 9: On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
June 23: Trial By Fire (Journey Tribute Band)
June 30: Chicago Rewired (Chicago Tribute Band)
All shows are free with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Decreasing clouds are forecast for tonight after a high of 82 is expected this afternoon, according to the national weather service.
The concert series is presented by Inner Banks Media, whose radio stations include 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Groovin’ Oldies 97.9/94.1 and 96.3 WRHT.