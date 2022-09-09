Emerge

Emerge Gallery is located at 404 Evans St.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s fall classes and workshops will begin on Tuesday, the organization announced.

Emerge, 404 Evans St., offers weekly daytime and evening classes for adults in painting, drawing, pottery, mixed media, printmaking, and metal design/jewelry. The classes meet once a week for six weeks.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.