Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s fall classes and workshops will begin on Tuesday, the organization announced.
Emerge, 404 Evans St., offers weekly daytime and evening classes for adults in painting, drawing, pottery, mixed media, printmaking, and metal design/jewelry. The classes meet once a week for six weeks.
The nonprofit also offers youth classes for emerging artists and advanced youth during the daytime.
One-time workshops for adults also will be offered on Friday evenings each month and for families on Sunday afternoons each month.
Check out our full fall schedule, as well as register and pay online at www.emergegallery.com. Offering include:
Adult classes:
Painting & Drawing (Tuesday and Thursday, daytime and evening)
Gel Plate Painting and Printmaking (Wednesday daytime)
Metal Design and Jewelry (Tuesday daytime, Thursday evening)
Intro to Bookmaking (Wednesday evening)
Daytime Potter’s Wheel (Tuesday daytime)
Handbuilding (Tuesday evening, Thursday daytime)
Continuing Potter: Beyond the Basics (Thursday evening)
Intro to Wheelthrowing (Wednesday evening)
Youth classes:
Art FUNdamentals (Wednesday daytime)
Drawing and Painting (Saturday daytime)
Sip, Savor and Create Workshops:
Papermaking (Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.)
Enameled Jewelry (Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.)
Poetry (Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.)
Family workshops:
Collage Family Self Portrait (Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m.)