After having to scale back in 2021, the Tiny Art Show is making a big comeback.
The annual exhibition, which opens Friday at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, features hundreds of submissions from about 70 artists whose works wrap walls and are packed together atop pedestals in the center’s Don Edwards Gallery.
Following a year in which it was turned into an invitational exhibit of a few dozen works to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Tiny Art Show has returned to being the event that patrons had grown to love.
“We were expecting it to be a lighter amount of entries, but I’m so pleasantly surprised,” Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said of the show, now in its 21st year. “I was not expecting this much to come in.”
Created in 2001 by a group of art interns from East Carolina University, the show became a large fundraiser for Emerge’s youth public arts projects, bringing in $6,000 in 2020. Held every year since 2003, it is open to any artist in any medium with one small requirement — that no submission is larger than than 5 by 7 inches.
“This is such an amazing community show where everything that’s entered gets in,” Garriott said. “There’s such a breadth of ages. We have professional artists and we have kids.”
Works of art, the majority of which are offered for sale at $5 to $10 each, range from crayon drawings created by a 6-year-old to paintings by ECU art professors. The show also features jewelry, pottery, photography, sculpture, mixed media and collage.
“We do have a great variety of artwork,” Emerge Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator Sarah Lazure said. “We have decorative items as well as functional things.”
While the February show often draws work with a Valentine’s Day flavor, artist Harvey Wooten has crafted a series of Christmas ornaments this year, some in ECU purple and gold, some that should strike a chord with music lovers and others that look good enough to eat. Wooten is an Emerge board member and longtime sponsor of Tiny Art Show.
Other unusual finds include some small sculptures modeled after Chia pets, from newcomer Maylyn Parrish, and a few convincing cactus sculptures from artist Sheila Tripp, who also created about a dozen miniature gnomes for the show.
Artist Victoria Sexton, whose work is regularly featured in Emerge’s sales gallery, sculpted various versions of Ben Franklin, including many in which the founding father wouldn’t be recognized by his own mother.
“These are all Ben Franklin-inspired in terms of facial structure,” Lazure said. “She’s got some TV culture with Marge Franklin (from “The Simpsons”), political culture with Shaman Franklin (which looks like QAnon Shaman).”
Gallery artist Catherine Spruill has the largest number of works in the exhibit. The Falkland native, who has a degree in painting from ECU, contributed not only her traditional watercolor art reflecting her love of nature but also several three-dimensional works this year.
“I think that’s kind of been her pandemic project,” Lazure said. “I think she brought in a little over 200 pieces. She’s been busy.”
Garriott said the Tiny Art Show can be a launching point for artists who aspire to be featured in the gallery.
“We’ve had some people like Bill Redding,” she said of the retired nurse practitioner and musician who also has a talent for wood turning. “He started with the Tiny Art Show to test out his work, and now he does our holiday show and he’s in our sales gallery.”
A new addition to this year’s show is a juried auction that includes about two dozen works by eight artists. Art selected for this portion of the exhibition will be virtually auctioned, with a starting bid of $25.
“We tried to figure out how to take the best of last year but then keep the best of what we’ve always done,” Lazure said. “We wanted to have something that was still that idea of the elevated ‘Tiny Art’ that allows people from far away to participate as well so it’s all online.”
Former ECU art instructor Dindy Reich and Greenvlle Brushstrokes members Elaine Hinchman and Rebecca Ives have contributed paintings to the juried portion of the exhibition, which also includes jewelry and mixed media. Five works by artist Candace Sturgill were selected, all featuring an art form known as quilling, which involves narrow strips of paper that are coiled and shaped into intricate designs.
The bidding link is: emergegalleryartcenter.betterworld.org/auctions/juried-tiny-art-auction. Bidding begins at 5 p.m. While the juried works will remain on exhibit through Feb. 24, the remainder of the show will undergo changes daily. As pieces are purchased, they will come down and new works will take their places, so late entries are accepted.
While the pancake dinner fundraiser that traditionally kicks off the exhibit is not being held this year, there is a members-only preview sale from 5-7 p.m. today. Memberships, which range from $25 to $40 annually for individuals, may be purchased at the event.
Today’s preview event, along with Friday’s opening reception, also will include members of the ECU Printmaking Guild, who will sell T-shirts in conjunction with the opening of the concurrent exhibit “Prints Charming.” That exhibit, in Emerge’s Wooten Gallery, features dozens of works by undergraduate and graduate students studying printmaking in the ECU School of Art and Design.
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the opening of the Tiny Art Show from 5-8 p.m. Friday. A members-only preview event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Visit emergegallery.com.