A portion of the Pitt County Detention Center that has sat empty for nearly a decade will soon be put to work.
Starting July 1, the unused E-block at the Pitt County Detention Center will house male inmates from Beaufort County, Sheriff Paula Dance said. Since E-block doesn’t have a separate women’s section, female inmates will be housed with Pitt County women.
The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners approved the deal last week. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs to house its inmates in another location because of repairs to the door locking system in that county’s jail.
The Washington Daily News reported earlier this year that the door lock problem has forced the Beaufort County sheriff to house inmates in Cabarrus County, outside of Charlotte, Craven County, Currituck County, Dare County, Durham County, Onslow County, Pamlico County and Washington County.
“When my fellow sheriff from Beaufort County reached out to me for help because they have to put their inmates somewhere ... that’s what neighbors do,” Dance said.
Beaufort County will pay $75 per man, per day, for a minimum of 75 men, whether or not that many men are housed, Dance said. The rate increases to $100 per man, per day for every man over the 75 count.
The fee for housing women is $100 per woman, per day. That fee is higher because the women will be put in Pitt County’s women’s section and supervised by Pitt County officers. Dance said she doesn’t anticipate more than five or six Beaufort County women being housed locally.
The fees cover the cost of food and medical services for the Beaufort County inmates, Dance said. Beaufort County will supply its own detention officers to supervise the men in E-Block. Beaufort County also will transport inmates to court dates and outside medical appointments, she said.
The contract is for 60 days, Dance said. If the Beaufort County inmates stay beyond 60 days the cost will be $100 per day per man or woman. “It’s a bare minimum number but the taxpayers of Pitt County won’t incur any additional costs for housing those inmates,” Dance said.
Since COVID-19 was first reported in North Carolina, the Pitt County Detention Center’s policy has been to keep new arrivals in a separate quarantine area for 14 days before allowing them in the jail’s general population. So far the detention center has had no diagnosed cases of COVID-19, Dance said.
Any female inmates from Beaufort County will have to go through the quarantine process, Dance said. However, the quarantine facilities aren’t large enough to hold 75 men, she said. When the Beaufort County male inmates arrive, E-block will serve as its own quarantine facility.
E-block, a 96-bed unit, has been vacant since 2011, when a new block of cells opened. E-block was renovated at the time but it was estimated it would cost $1.8 million to staff that section, money the Pitt County Board of Commissioners didn’t want to spend.
Dance said to prepare E-block for the new arrivals some air conditioning issues are being fixed. The funding will come from the Beaufort County revenues, she said.
Additional revenues are expected to come from the inmates usage of the detention center’s inmate commissary, phone services and the video visitation, Dance said.
Revenue generated from the agreement is expected to go into the county’s general fund coffers, Dance said. In previous administrations the sheriff’s office and board of commissioners have disagreed on whether extra money generated by the sheriff’s office, mainly through housing federal inmates at the detention center, should remain with the sheriff.
“Being a team player, these are revenues that I’m sure the county is going to put in their general fund like they usually do and I’m not going to balk about it going into the general funds at this point,” Dance said.
With reduced sales tax revenue expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic cutting retail activity, Dance said the revenue from Beaufort County will help fill in some gaps.
“It’s not a whole, whole lot of money but it is at least some revenue that should help a bit,” she said.
However, Dance said she still believes revenue from housing federal inmates, especially when it goes over projected amounts, should remain in the sheriff’s office budget.
Dance said she hopes the housing of Beaufort County inmates in E-block will renew discussions about using the section to house additional federal inmates, which would generate more revenue for the county.
“My desire has been to open the E-block to hold more federal inmates to generate more revenue for the county, with excess revenue coming to the sheriff’s office for sheriff’s office needs,” she said.
The extra revenue could fund the purchase of additional vehicles, pay incentives to deputies who obtain advance certification or it be used to purchase advanced technology, such as a drone, which she obtained a grant to purchase.