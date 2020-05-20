Greenville Fire/Rescue has traditionally celebrated National EMS week with a number of events and outreach programs. Due to COVID-19 however, the department’s 46th annual celebration will take place via social media and neighborhood visits, the department said in a news release.
At the beginning of the week, the department launched the #FlatFreddie campaign. Families can color and cut out Flat Freddie and then take a picture with him for social media with the hashtag, and then tag the department. One winner will be chosen randomly at the end of the week for a firetruck drive by with a special goody bag.
Today at 10 a.m. the department will go live on Facebook for a reading of “Clifford Takes a Swim,” the release said.
The department also will visit area neighborhoods throughout the week, posting notifications an hour ahead of time on Next Door and social media. Fire trucks give away 10 “Safety Bunch” gift bags, the release said.