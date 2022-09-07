082722_gdr_councilplanning-8.jpg

City Councilperson Marion Blackburn asks a question during Interim President of Greenville ENC Alliance Tom Kulikowski's presentattion during a City Council planning session at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

A $500,000 contract renewal between Greenville and an economic development partnership is drawing interest ahead of this week’s City Council meeting.

The council on Thursday has set a public hearing on an agreement with the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance to provide economic development services to the city. Two industries supported by group have faced opposition from residents concerned about their environmental impact.


