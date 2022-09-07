City Councilperson Marion Blackburn asks a question during Interim President of Greenville ENC Alliance Tom Kulikowski's presentattion during a City Council planning session at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26.
A $500,000 contract renewal between Greenville and an economic development partnership is drawing interest ahead of this week’s City Council meeting.
The council on Thursday has set a public hearing on an agreement with the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance to provide economic development services to the city. Two industries supported by group have faced opposition from residents concerned about their environmental impact.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, who questioned an alliance official about environmental guidelines during a recent planning session, said she has received four or five telephone calls and two emails about Thursday’s agenda item. She said that is a considerable number given the item is a contract discussion.
“The ENC-Alliance has a dynamic and engaged team and their charge has been to recruit businesses and industries and economic development to our area,” Blackburn said Tuesday. “One of those projects was the crypto mining project with Compute North and that proposal drew considerable opposition from the public.
“That may help explain why this contract has attracted a lot of attention because I believe members of the public would like to have a voice,” she said.
The alliance also worked with boat maker World Cat, which began operations in Greenville in 2020 without first securing an air quality permit from state regulators.
Blackburn encourages interested individuals to attend the council’s 6 p.m. meeting and express their concerns. “Because ultimately it is the city council that will be called upon to provide guidance to the ENC Alliance,” she said.
The alliance is a public-private partnership launched in 2019. The City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission each provides $500,000 annually to support the organization’s work. Local businesses and individuals contributed an additional $700,000 last year, interim President Tom Kulikowski said during the Aug. 26 city council planning session.
Blackburn asked Kulikowski if the alliance had environmental guidelines that steered which businesses it pursued. Kulikowski said the alliance expects all clients to be responsible corporate citizens and to have a demonstrated responsibility to employees and the environment.
The agreement up for consideration Thursday states that the City of Greenville will pay the alliance $500,000, in quarterly payments of $125,000, for its economic development work on behalf of the city, its extraterritorial jurisdiction and Pitt County.
The agreement is one of nine public hearings on the council agenda. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third floor City Hall Council Chambers 200 W. Fifth St.
The other public hearings cover requests to:
Annex 76.27 acres owned by May Family LLC. The property is located along the southern right-of-way of Forlines Road and west of Frog Level Road. Following this public hearing a second one is scheduled to rezone 75.8 acres of the same property from the county’s rural residential zoning to the city’s residential-single-family medium density zoning.
Rezone 18.8 acres located east and west of South Square Drive and 630 feet north of Whitley Drive from general commercial to residential high density multi-family.
Rezone 1.4274 acres owned by Front Porch Management and located between Red Banks Road and Southeast Greenville Boulevard, about 350 feet east of Evans Street, from general commercial to heavy commercial.
Demolish and remove structures located at 1311 W. Fourth St., 902 Ward St. and 904 Ward St.
Approve the 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. This document provides an overview of how the city used Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds during the previous federal fiscal year.
The council also is scheduled to vote on several items that don’t require a public hearing.
Resolution authorizing condemnation to acquire certain property for the BUILD grant project.
Presentation of the Pitt County Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
Budget amendment involving the city’s 2022-23 Capital Projects Funds and the Occupancy Tax Fund.