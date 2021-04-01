Big dividends are expected to come from an economic development group’s move to a campus office.
The Greenville-ENC Alliance is moving from its office at 417 Cotanche St. to the East Carolina University Research, Economic Development and Engagement office on Fifth Street.
Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the alliance, said Wednesday that a move is necessary for a few reasons.
“Right now we are actually a subtenant of Sentinel Risk Advisors,” Weathers said. “I was told some time ago by the leadership of Sentinel, who have offices all around North Carolina, that they are highly focused on growing this office and putting more jobs in the space.
“Being in the economic development business, we don’t want to hinder that growth,” he said.
The move also will put the alliance in closer proximity to two entities that can help with its goal of building regional economy: NC East Alliance and East Carolina University.
“By relocating the space we’re located right above the NC East Alliance, which is a group in the economic development world but really focused on the legislative side,” Weathers said. “In the same way, ECU has their economic development office there. From a strategic way of partnering and collaborating, that’s also good.”
Weathers said that collaboration will be fully realized through the relationship between the alliance and ECU. Philip Rogers, who assumed the role of chancellor on March 15, serves on the alliance’s board of directors.
The move is also a step toward the ultimate goal of being one of the first tenants at Intersect East, a 20-acre technology campus expected to be finished at the end of 2023. The project was unveiled in October 2020.
Earlier this month, Rogers wrote in an article for The Daily Reflector that the project will transform former tobacco warehouses near 10th and Evans streets into a space where business innovation and university research can mingle.
“We were one of the first to sign a letter of intent,” Weathers said. “That’s where we’ll end up moving permanently.”
In addition to the Office of Business Development, Weathers said that the group will have a chance to work with researchers in the schools of engineering, medicine and science to find ways to implement emerging technologies.
It is also a chance to work closely with ECU students interested in the field of economics who are seeking experience or a chance to grow in Pitt County.
“One of the things we are talking to Dr. Rogers about is, how do we get these technologies that are currently sitting on a lab bench at the university move into the marketplace so that we can apply those to helping mankind, basically, but also move forward and develop jobs here in Greenville,” Weathers said. “When we move, we’ll have more space to bring interns in.
“There are a couple of ideas we don’t want to share right now, since we’re in what I like to call the skunkworks, but we do want to bring some interns in to help us with our marketing, investor relations and business development,” he said. “We’ve talked to Brittany Thompson, who heads up the intern program at the university. We want to not only give these interns experience but also see if we can tag them to find work in Greenville.”
Brad Hufford, vice president of business development, said that staying in Greenville’s Uptown District is great for maintaining a thriving office environment.
“We’re really excited to remain in the uptown area where we are able to take advantage of the restaurants that are walkable on a lunch break and to meet folks that are already here,” Hufford said. “It lets us work closely with these city and county buildings who are there for us in terms of meetings and other needs. That’s really important to us as an office space.”
The move is taking place today and the group’s office on Cotanche will be closed for good on Friday. The group expects to be fully functioning in the new space by Monday.