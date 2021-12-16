From the lights on the tree to the toys waiting for children to open them, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Vidant Medical Center. But this week, it’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas as well.
“Deck the Halls,” “White Christmas” and other sounds of the season can be heard coming from the hospital chapel, cafeteria, children’s theater and atrium. Holiday favorites, along with classical compositions from Beethoven, Haydn and Debussy, mark the start of a live performance series that is a gift from Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival and Vidant Health Foundation.
“This is to impact patients and families but also the hospital staff,” Ara Gregorian, founder and artistic director of Four Seasons, said. “We’ve been in such a difficult time over the past couple of years now that one of the neat things we get to do is hopefully bring something wonderful to those people that have been so instrumental.”
The partnership is an encore of sorts to the Dose of Hope performances Four Seasons orchestrated earlier this year in conjunction with Vidant’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics. At a makeshift clinic set up at the Greenville Convention Center, thousands heard works from composers including Mozart, Bach and Shubert.
“Our community loved it,” Julie Oehlert, chief experience officer of Vidant Health, said of the concerts held in the clinic observation room. “It gave a whole new vibe. People felt like it was healing; it was soothing. We didn’t want that to end … so we decided we were going to continue this partnership.”
Gregorian, a distinguished professor in East Carolina University’s school of music, said the clinic partnership not only benefited patients but performers as well. Many musicians had been left without work when events were canceled and venues shuttered during the pandemic.
Amelia Dietrich, a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard school of music, performed more than a dozen Dose of Hope concerts alongside fellow violinist Harriet Langley.
“It was such an amazing time for us because, for musicians during the pandemic, there really were not concerts happening,” Dietrich said. “That was kind of our first introduction back to a live audience.”
The Greenville native has returned home this week with fellow members of the New York-based Terra String Quartet to perform a series of 10 concerts in four days at Vidant. The residency, which began Tuesday, includes traditional concerts, where audiences attend 45-minute performances, and “pop-up” events where hospital employees, patients and family members may make a brief stop to listen.
“We’re not to be background music. We’re giving people a chance to get some respite from what goes on during the everyday life at the hospital,” Gregorian said. “We’re trying to find all the ways we can to bring what we do to people who can’t get it or in a setting where they need music.”
Turning a hospital hall into a concert hall is not a new experience for Dietrich. From early childhood, she recalls that her father, a physician, brought her and her siblings to Vidant just before Christmas to join other music students in offering free Christmas concerts for patients.
“It’s just been one of probably the most rewarding experiences of my childhood,” Dietrich said of the practice, which continued each year until 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic prevented volunteer musicians from being allowed entry.
Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Holiday Concerts at Vidant will continue the tradition but with the addition of professional musicians. Members of Terra String Quartet have performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Vienna Musikverein in Austria.
“We’re hoping that we can be a model for hospitals around the country, for music festivals around the country, for creating partnerships bringing the same things that we present in the concert hall to the hospital setting,” Gregorian said. “We’re bringing excellence there.”
Oehlert said that while Four Seasons previously has allowed the hospital to stream its concert series into patients’ rooms, having the musicians performing in person is a unique opportunity.
“There’s nothing as soothing and beautiful as hearing the music in the hospital,” she said. “You walk into the hospital, people can be very stressed. Imagine you, as a visitor, walking in to see your loved one who you’re worried about and just hearing his beautiful music.
“It’s joyful and it’s heartfelt,” Oehlert said. “I just think this is going to be so welcome for this holiday season.”
The partnership is scheduled to continue into 2022, providing weeklong musical residencies each month through June. In addition to performances in Greenville, Gregorian hopes the program will be able to include other hospitals within the Vidant Health system. Although the series is separate from the 22-year-old Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival, some of the festival’s world-renowned guest artists may even join in a hospital concert in the coming year.
“Just like when we were at the vaccine clinic last year, when I talk about this project to different musicians, they’re all so excited about this kind of partnership happening,” Gregorian said. “Musicians want to play right now. That year off of concerts, I think provided a new perspective for a lot of musicians about their love of what they do and wanting to do that and the importance of bringing it to people.”