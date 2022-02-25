Seven years is quite a while to wait for an encore performance.
Most of the students filling seats in ECU’s Wright Auditorium had not even started kindergarten the last time the North Carolina Symphony performed for Pitt County Schools. But nearly 2,500 students and teachers attended two performances Thursday to celebrate the orchestra’s return.
“It’s incredible,” said Eastern Elementary School music teacher Melissa Coxe, whose school brought about 150 students. “Some of these kids would never have the opportunity to experience the North Carolina Symphony (if not for this).”
A month ago, there was no indication that students would see the orchestra this year. Although the N.C. Symphony had returned to live performances after engaging 100,000 students through in-person and digital programs during the 2020-21 school year, Pitt County Schools was not on the schedule for 2022.
PCS Coordinator of Arts Education Russell Knight had contacted the symphony shortly after assuming his new role last fall to ask about bringing the musicians back. While he managed to secure appearances by the organization’s string quartets, the symphony had no available dates until neighboring Craven County Schools decided in January against hosting this month’s performance.
Within a week, Knight had invited 1,700 fourth-graders across the county to take their places. Coxe and other music teachers throughout the district began rehearsing “America the Beautiful,” so their students could sing along to an arrangement written by ECU graduate and former N.C. Symphony trombonist Terry Mizesko.
Other seats were offered to orchestra students in grades 5-12, including Eastern student Lucy Burnett, who just started violin at school this year.
“My brother kind of taught me a little bit in fourth grade,” Lucy, a fifth-grader, said.
The morning performance was not only Lucy’s first chance to see the N.C. Symphony, it was her first field trip of any kind since second grade.
“I thought this was really cool,” she said. “I’ve never been on a field trip for orchestra before.”
Between performances of classical works including Mozart’s “Overture to The Marriage of Figaro” and the more contemporary “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery, Conductor Joseph Peters offered explanations of concepts such as tempo and melody.
“A lot of us up here were about your age when we started playing our instruments,” he said.
Coxe expects the introduction to the symphony to be a memorable and moving experience for many students.
“They may not become professional musicians, but maybe they’ll want to learn how to play violin or maybe they just want to listen to Mozart now,” she said. “Lives will be changed today in this room.”
Thursday’s raising of the baton also signified the return of some arts programming in Pitt County Schools that had been sidelined due to COVID-19. Next month, the district will restart its all-county orchestra, chorus and band events, Knight said.
“In the county, we’ve been working within the state guidelines to continue allowing students to have athletic experiences, but now that we’re not having all the masking requirements and the spacing requirements, we’re able to start having a lot of our arts programming back,” he said. “Those events are starting to happen again, and it’s very exciting.”