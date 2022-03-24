GRIFTON — The long-time director of a nonprofit that provided residential care for people with intellectual disabilities says the work will continue in good hands now that she has retired.
Friends and colleagues said Mary Grace Bright marked the end of an era when she stepped aside as executive director of Pitt County Group Homes in December after helping the agency’s board sell the operation to Asheville-based RHA Health Services.
The agency operated five facilities in Grifton and Greenville that provided long-term, 24-hour care and support to adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. Bright led the agency for 38 years.
“We wanted someone that had the same philosophy that we did about how to work with people, treat people, and care for folks,” Bright said about the transfer to RHA. “The staff is a huge part of this business and you can’t run this without good staff and we had some awesome staff in place that RHA committed to keeping and worked with us in that regard.”
Bright informed the board in March 2021 that she was ready to look at retirement and the officials said they began thinking about the next steps, which ultimately led to RHA. Bright, a former Pitt County Board of Education member and former Grifton town commissioner, said she is still working to tie up loose ends after dedicating much of her life to the agency.
“The very first group home that we opened was the eighth group home of this kind in the state of North Carolina,” Bright said in a recent interview. “As we opened that home and other homes, it was not always easy sailing.”
Bright said potential neighbors were nervous about the unknown. They thought it was a great program, but didn’t want it in their neighborhood. “They just didn’t understand what we were doing,” said Bright. “I think part of my legacy, other than the fact that I just want people to know that the folks that were served at PCGH were well taken care of and loved, but we also educated the community.”
People in communities and neighborhoods where group homes were located ultimately came to embrace them, became very welcoming to them and even included them in community activities like neighborhood picnics, Bright said.
She said 38 years ago most people who had special needs and intellectual disabilities were in state institutions and didn’t get out in the community very much.
“We were able to get folks out in the community, and I think it produced an acceptance of them that would not have been there otherwise,” she said. “For that, I think the fact they were loved and cared for was always my No. 1 priority, and the fact I came to break down barriers helping people see that it’s OK and that our clients are normal people that have the same needs we all have, to be loved and accepted.”
Bright said nearly four decades of work was very rewarding, fulfilling and different every day. “I never had a day that I just absolutely did not want to go to work,” said Bright. “I enjoyed what I did.”
The most rewarding part was the relationships with individuals served in the group homes. “I loved them all dearly, they are my heart and my soul, and then my relationships with staff,” said Bright. “I could never have done the work I did for 38 years without the awesome staff that worked in the group homes day to day and looked after folks.”
Bright said her job as executive director was to make sure that the operations of the group homes were carried out in the way that they should be carried out. “That means making sure we had the staff in place, making sure we had supplies in place, making sure the staff were trained, communicating with families or guardians of the individuals that lived in the group homes, making sure they had proper programming to meet their needs, making sure they got the medical and dental care that they needed, and just generally looking after them and meeting all of their needs,” said Bright.
Brain Wing, former vice president of the PCGH board of directors, said Bright had a tremendously positive impact on care for adults with disabilities.
“Her level of compassion, understanding, her love for the people in our homes, and the industry within itself is almost undefinable,” said Wing. “She’s one of the most remarkable women that I have ever worked with and I really admire her passion, her strength, her courage, her leadership, and her ability to do almost superhuman things.”
Terri Joyner, treasurer of the PCGH board of directors for the last 15 years, said Bright has been an exemplary leader who cares deeply about clients. “As a board member it has never been a concern to me about our clients’ needs being met because I knew everything was being overseen by someone who was gonna make sure they were being cared for like they were our own family members,” said Joyner.
Others in the industry have leaned on Bright as a resource to open similar programs. Bright helped Joyner as she explored options for her own son, who is autistic.
Joyner, a school nurse, said Bright also worked with her when a student had a less-than-optimal living situation. Joyner said his mother loved him very much but she wasn’t able to meet all of his needs. “We ended up placing him in one of the group homes,” said Joyner. “This young man I’ve known for eight years now and it has been a joy to watch him thrive in the group homes under Mary Grace’s leadership.”
Joyner said the board knew joining a bigger organization would be necessary upon Bright’s retirement. “When we sought out interested parties, one of the things that the board and Mary Grace, in particular, looked at was the culture of the company that we were going to be turning them over to,” said Joyner. “We wanted to have a company with as much of the same ideals and priorities that we have for meeting our clients’ needs, and we felt like we found that with RHA.”
Wing said RHA was definitely the best candidate that they had an offer from and they seemed to bring the best experience to the table being a big company. “In the changing landscape of health care it seemed like that was our best option for our residents to sell to a company that has the resources and the ability to stay current with times and the needs,” said Wing.
Bright is happy with the decision.
“It was my feeling and the board of director’s feeling that things will continue and folks in the group homes will remain getting excellent services,” said Bright. She said it will look a little different, but it still would have looked different if the board just hired a new director because everybody does things differently.
“She’s gonna be sorely missed by all the residents and families,” said Wing. “She was able to personally connect with the residents and their families in a way that I have not ever seen anybody else do in that kind of a role.”
“The bottom line is the clients will be cared for which is the most important thing,” said Bright.