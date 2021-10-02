AYDEN — A Pitt County town known for its barbecue has dedicated a museum exhibit to two of its most famous pit masters.
The Ayden Historical and Art Society Museum unveiled its new barbecue history exhibit to the public on Sunday afternoon. The exhibit pays tribute to the Dennis and Jones families, whose patriarchs are the proprietors of Bum’s Restaurant and the Skylight Inn, respectively.
The exhibit tracks the two family histories back to a shared ancestor, Skilton Dennis, who some say was the first American to sell whole hog barbecue out of a covered wagon in the early 20th century.
Timelines highlight both family histories, with photos, art and interactive materials on display.
Andrea Norris, a board member of the museum, said that it was important that both families receive equal credit for their contributions to the town’s reputation as hog heaven.
“They might be in competition but they really are not,” Norris said. “(Bum’s) has more of a menu that is country cooking. Rutabagas, collards and the like. (The Jones family) serves three things — barbecue, cornbread and slaw. They call them the three legs of Jones barbecue.”
A 15-minute video educates the public on the history and process that goes into barbecuing in the traditional style. Photos, including one from The Daily Reflector’s archives, adorn the wall showing the families at their craft and working together. Norris said that Dennis and his wife visited the museum prior to the exhibit opening.
“It was important to get that blessing,” Norris said.
The exhibit took about three months to build. The centerpiece is a butcher’s block donated by the Jones family. Carpet was ripped out and replaced with laminate floors, because who has ever heard of a barbecue restaurant with carpeting?
“I can not imagine that,” Norris said.
Norris and Phil Barth, who masterminds design aspects of the museum, said that even the materials used in creating the exhibit are part of the town’s history.
“These boards were part of a tobacco barn here in Ayden,” Barth said.
The band Oakdale Drive performed a small concert outside as the exhibit opened. The museum also showcases aspects of the town’s history in regards to military service, art, education agriculture and more. The building at 554 Second St. was once the Dixon Medical Building, where the town’s only doctors once served.
Moving forward, Norris plans to showcase more pieces of the town’s connection to barbecue. That includes Bum Dennis’ FDA-trademarked collard greens and more videos. The museum also plans to commit space to the history of churches in the area.
Barth said that as the museum continues to lay its foundations as a time capsule of Ayden’s history, he hopes to see it grow and persevere for decades to come. Much like good barbecue, it is a process.
“Maybe 10, 20 years from now this will still hold a presence here,” Barth said. “We are building the bones of a good museum.”
The museum is open from 2-4 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of every month and by appointment.