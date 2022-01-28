A middle school beset by a series of challenges is looking for a new start as a Restart school.
Pitt County Schools Chief of School Support Sandra Morris told the Board of Education this week that C.M. Eppes Middle School hopes to become the fifth Restart school in the district.
Restart status is designed to help reform recurring low-performing schools, offering leaders more freedom to find ways to address student needs.
“A Restart school operates like a charter school,” Morris told board members at a work session Monday. “However, the Restart school remains under the control of a local board.”
If approved by the school board, Eppes would apply to the state to become the district’s newest Restart school, joining Falkland, Northwest, South Greenville and Grifton schools. To qualify, a school must have been identified as low-performing for two of the previous three consecutive years on the state accountability Report Card.
Eppes had a score of F on the state Report Card in 2014 and maintained a score of D from 2015 to 2019. Testing requirements were waived in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to COVID-19, Eppes has been plagued by facilities issues since Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms damaged the school in August 2020. Seventh-graders spent the 2020-21 school year attending classes across the street in space donated by Immanuel Baptist Church.
In the spring of 2021, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. Ten mobile classrooms were added to campus this school year to accommodate students, who also are cut off from the school’s kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gymnasium until repairs are complete.
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus said the school has faced tremendous struggles in recent years.
“Even if it was a high-performing school, to have been over the last two-plus years having school at a church, on the football field (where mobile classrooms are located), they’ve just had extreme challenges,” she said. “I just think it’s important that when we start this we don’t get discouraged if we don’t see immediate results.”
Morris said the Restart model has yielded positive results for other schools in the district. She said that Falkland Elementary, which in 2018 became one of Pitt County’s first Restart schools, has shown tremendous progress.
“All the schools are progressing,” she said. “But EOG (end of grade) data is kind of skewed because we could only use 2018-19, so we’ve kind of been in a hold pattern for two years.”
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, said Eppes should be able to benefit from some of the strategies implemented at the district’s other Restart schools, such as South Greenville Elementary.
“The framework of Restart is effective, which is why we’re doing this,” he said. “A few years ago, we were at 11 low-performing schools. Before the pandemic we were down to seven. (Before the state put its Report Card on hold) we were projecting to have only two or three schools low performing.”
Morris said that one of the key advantages to the Restart model is that although schools do not receive additional funding, they are given more latitude in spending, so funds can be used to hire additional staff or provide new learning materials.
While Restart schools adhere to the state’s Standard Course of Study and are subject to required testing, they can add programming and assessments to enhance learning. In addition, there is more flexibility in scheduling, so schools can have a longer day or even a longer year than traditional public schools.
Morris said that, if approved, Eppes is considering extending its Achievement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which is designed to improve college and career readiness for students, especially those traditionally underrepresented in higher education. The school also hopes to create an additional counselor position, provide more professional development opportunities for staff and implement STEM (science, technology, education and math) studies.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, whose district includes Eppes, said the middle school students could benefit from expanded programming.
“Teachers over the years at that school have started different types of programming after school; there’s a running club, robotics,” she said. “I know it’s just been hard to maintain that, to sustain that after school but it’s not because of a lack of interest on the part of the students.
“Expanding after-school programming for these middle school students would probably be a great way to engage them and/or strengthen that engagement with their school, their teachers and their fellow students.”
In October 2021, Eppes became one of three schools in the state to open a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center, which includes $100,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. Located in an annex building that serves as a field house for the school, the center contains cardio equipment, such as stationary bikes and elliptical exercisers, strength-training machines and circuit-training equipment.
The Board of Education is scheduled to consider the school’s restart request at its Feb. 7 meeting. If approved by the state, Eppes would begin the 2022-23 school year as a Restart school.