Structural deficiencies discovered at C.M. Eppes Middle School have prompted the school to relocate students and employees and may cost more than $1 million to repair, officials said.
Members of the Pitt County Board of Education learned on Monday that two rooms were closed to students and staff last week after a structural engineer identified what appears to have been a shift along a cinder block wall.
A renovation project is underway at the school, which received extensive roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August 2020. But the recently discovered issue is in a separate wing of the building that has been in use since the storm.
“(The structural engineer) recommended, just out of an abundance of caution, that we not use rooms 210 or 115 below it at this time,” said Aaron Errickson, director of facilities for Pitt County Schools. “The building is safe to use for now in the remaining areas.”
Errickson said an exploration of the problem points to building-code violation that dates back more than 50 years.
“As far as exactly what caused it, I’m not sure that we’ll ever know,” he said. “It is highly suspected by the structural engineer that something like this could have been caused by some kind of wind event.
“Essentially when you build a building like this you’re supposed to anchor the walls,” Errickson said of the two-story classroom wing, which was built in 1968. “The walls essentially are just resting on it (the steel) and not tied to it.”
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said that repairs, which are currently estimated at $1 million to $2 million, are not likely to be completed in time for students to use the classroom wing when the new school year begins in August.
“I just do not believe we will get there with the amount of repairs, the mess that it will make and what we’ll have to put back after it,” he told the school board at a workshop meeting. “We’re definitely looking to try to figure out what can we do with that sixth-grade class coming in.”
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said she hoped a virtual start to school was not among the options being considered.
“They really do need to be in person, no matter where they are,” she said. “Even if they are split up … it’s been too long.”
It will be the second consecutive year that the school has begun the year without being able to bring its students together under one roof. All seventh- and eighth-graders had to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually due to the storm damage.
Since September, seventh-grade students have been attending classes across the street from the school at Immanuel Baptist Church, which has donated use of the space.
Students were scheduled to begin the next school year in church classrooms as well, since storm damage repairs and renovations on a section of the building constructed in 1955 were not scheduled to be completed until Sept. 10. But Errickson said the school district plans to spend about $65,000 available in its current project funds to accelerate the $2.6 million project to have it ready for when students return in August.
Johnson said Pitt County Schools may discuss with Immanuel the possibility of allowing sixth-graders to use some rooms once seventh-graders are back on the Eppes campus. But he said the district is considering other options as well.
“The church very generously did not want to charge us rent (this year); they wanted to help us out,” Johnson said. “If we go into next year, there’s another piece of the puzzle.”
Errickson said the repair involves creating holes, installing reinforcing bar, and filling with grout at intervals two to three feet apart along every wall in the building.
“It’s a time item as much as a cost item,” he said, adding that the project would cause the ceiling to have to be removed, along with some floor tiles containing asbestos. It is possible that, due to the extent of the repairs, the school might be required to install an elevator in that wing of the building. He said a review of the district’s insurance policy does not suggest that the school could file a claim for the damage.
The additional expenditure comes at a time when the district has reported it needs $24.3 million to build classroom wings at half a dozen elementary schools. In addition, the district’s 2021-22 capital outlay budget proposal calls for $4.8 million for roofing needs at two dozen schools.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest questioned why insurance would not cover some of the costs. He also asked what department would have been responsible for allowing the building to pass inspection considering the code violations.
Errickson said the classroom wing was constructed before the city inspections department was formed.
“I know this is chasing rabbits that are 60 years old,” Forrest said. “(But) that’s a lot of money.”
Doherty agreed.
“We’re not funded to go back and clean up mistakes from half a century ago,” she said.