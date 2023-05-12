The long-awaited widening of Evans Street and Old Tar Road is on track to begin in the spring of 2025 even while planners work to control the impact of rising costs on the project, a state engineer told residents this week.

Costs due to inflation are expected to come in higher than the $124.6 million budgeted to widen the roughly four-mile stretch of roadway between Worthington Road in Winterville to Greenville Boulevard, said Casey Whitley, who is over overseeing the work for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Download PDF Proposed Evans Street map
A map presenting proposed changes to Evans Street in a 2025 widening project. The map was one approved in public hearings.


