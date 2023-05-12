The long-awaited widening of Evans Street and Old Tar Road is on track to begin in the spring of 2025 even while planners work to control the impact of rising costs on the project, a state engineer told residents this week.
Costs due to inflation are expected to come in higher than the $124.6 million budgeted to widen the roughly four-mile stretch of roadway between Worthington Road in Winterville to Greenville Boulevard, said Casey Whitley, who is over overseeing the work for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
To mitigate the expected increases, Whitley said at a Tuesday presentation to citizens and Greenville’s Police Community Relations Committee, work will now stop at the intersection of Evans Street and Red Banks Road north of Greenville Boulevard. Work was planned to go a short distance beyond Red Banks. That section of Evans, near University Commons, has four lanes and a turning lane.
The most crucial work of the project, reconfiguring intersections and widening the stretch south of Greenville Boulevard from two to four lanes separated by a raised median, will go forward. The project will likely take three years to complete, though that number is subject to change, Whitley said.
The changes are expected to include four, 11-foot travel lanes, a 23-foot median, curbs and gutters, five-foot bike lanes and other infrastructure. Before roadwork can commence, utility lines will have to be spaced back to allow for the expansion.
Among the additions with the widening will come three left turn lanes where Evans meets Fire Tower Road to account for significant traffic concentration in the morning and evenings, according to Whitley.
An estimated 20 properties will be taken by widening, according to Whitley, who said that number is not definite. With Greenville City Council and Winterville Town Council already signed off on DOT’s terms, that means those individuals will be compensated for relocation and for the price of their property. About 300 parcels of land border the stretch of road, according to Whitley.
At the top of the meeting, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the project has been adopted to address safety for pedestrians as well as motorists when the road is widened.
“Everybody who lives in this area understands how important safety is because we see the people that are going up and down that median, which is like a suicide highway right there,” Connelly said. “People who are pushing a stroller or they’re walking up there, going on a bike. It’s incredibly important for us to make sure we had those safety aspects in place.”
Connelly said Greenville has had “way too many” pedestrian deaths on its roadways, specifically citing a March 9 incident where 9-year-old Jayceon Epps was struck and killed in the space between Fifth and Third streets on Memorial Drive.
The mayor’s remarks preceded a presentation by Greenville police officer Chapel Stokes, a master police officer with the Traffic Safety Unit, who spoke to the public about methods used in high saturation areas for collisions and implored drivers to be mindful of dismissing distractions such as phones and never, under any circumstance, driving impaired from alcohol, pharmaceuticals or controlled substances.
Evans Street will have a speed limit of 45 mph throughout, Whitley told an attendee of the meeting. He also said that crosswalks will be installed at many intersections and that Worthington Road will receive a new stoplight where it meets Old Tar Road.
Barry Dixon, a resident of the Paramore Farm subdivision, raised questions about the noise that will result from the project. Whitley told him that a study was undertaken, but that with utilities and right of ways already being accounted for, there will not be any sound barrier in place for residents along the roadway. The study is scheduled to be released to the public at a future date.
Dixon said he is concerned about security in addition to noise, but said he understands that the project is on its way to happening. Glenn Cauvin, a Paramore Farms neighbor, said that he would like to see stop signs installed at the entrance to Donald Drive at Evans Street to slow down motorists.
Maps for the project are available to view at NCDOT.gov/projects/evans-old-tar and a video visualization for the project, which shows the change from its current state to the future plan, will be posted to the website in the future.