A downtown Greenville intersection closed for weeks due to construction on the Town Creek Culvert project has reopened a month earlier than scheduled.
The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle opened Friday afternoon with the remainder of Reade Circle opening Monday. Closed since February, it is the last major intersection that will be affected by the work, city officials said.
Further construction on the culvert project will close a portion of West Ninth Street. A portion of West Eighth Street and Ficklen Street also have been closed.
Over the next several months, the project will be completed by wrapping up work on West Eighth Street, Ficklen Street, and West Ninth Street, as well as the Town Common parking lot.
As work continues this week, the National Weather Service is forecasting very hot conditions with highs in 90s and heat indexes in the 100s. A chance of thunderstorms ranges from 30 percent to 60 percent daily.