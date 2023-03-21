rotary

With a ceremonial passing of the gavel on March 6, Bob Shaw, right, succeeded Bob LaGesse as president of the evening Greenville Evening Rotary Club.

 Contributed photo

Shaw succeeds Bob LaGesse as president of the club, No. 6155 in District 7720. LaGesse was honored by fellow Rotarians in the last several weeks, and gave an impassioned state of the club speech in February.

