...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
With a ceremonial passing of the gavel on March 6, Bob Shaw, right, succeeded Bob LaGesse as president of the evening Greenville Evening Rotary Club.
The Greenville Evening Rotary recently installed Bob Shaw as it new president with a ceremonial passing of the gavel on March 6.
Shaw succeeds Bob LaGesse as president of the club, No. 6155 in District 7720. LaGesse was honored by fellow Rotarians in the last several weeks, and gave an impassioned state of the club speech in February.
Shaw will serve the remainder of this fiscal year, and as president in 2023-24.
Greenville’s evening Rotary Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays for dinner and a program.