America’s involvement with Ukraine in its war with Russia was the subject of Sue McIntyre’s presentation at Monday’s meeting of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155 in District 7720.
McIntyre is a retired senior humanitarian adviser in the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance within the U.S. Agency for International Development. She talked about Ukraine and America’s involvement, hitting specifically on why America should offer support; how much it is costing, and where the money is going; and how the war is impacting Ukranians.
She worked at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv from 2015-17 and explained how the war became a “seismic event” around the world. Educated at Boston University (undergrad) and UNC Greensboro (master’s), McIntyre said of Russia, “Ukraine fights so we don’t have to. If they win, they’ll invade other countries.”
McIntyre has served in multiple embassies, and authored books. Among her best-sellers is “Outside Heaven: An Afghanistan Experience,” inspired by her travel to Afghanistan in January 2002 just months after her son survived from the 89th floor of a World Trade Center tower on 9/11.
Greenville’s evening Rotary Club meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and a program. It supports projects in Pitt County and internationally throughout the year. Those interested in joining can contact membership chairman Lars Larsen at larsenlc46@gmail.com.