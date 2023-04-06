Rotary

Sue McIntyre speaks with members of the Greenville Rotary Club on Monday night.

 Contributed photo

America’s involvement with Ukraine in its war with Russia was the subject of Sue McIntyre’s presentation at Monday’s meeting of the evening Greenville Rotary Club No. 6155 in District 7720.

McIntyre is a retired senior humanitarian adviser in the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance within the U.S. Agency for International Development. She talked about Ukraine and America’s involvement, hitting specifically on why America should offer support; how much it is costing, and where the money is going; and how the war is impacting Ukranians.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.