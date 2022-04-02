Do you have pesticides at your home or farm that you no longer need or use?
If your answer is “yes,” then you’ll be interested in the Pitt County Pesticide Collection Day on Wednesday.
The Pitt County Extension Office, in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, a non-regulatory and cost-free program, will be hosting the collection day for residents in Pitt and surrounding North Carolina counties.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Agricultural Extension Agent Mitch Smith will be the local contact for the event.
Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and out-dated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the Cooperative Extension Office at 252-902-1709 for specific instructions.
Smith asked that participants save any portion of the label to help identify the material to assiste with disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted. Fertilizers, motor oil, bleach or ammonia should not be submitted for collection at this event.
For pressurized pesticide gas cylinders or containers greater than five gallons size, contact the Extension Office before the collection day for special instructions and information. For tips on transporting the pesticides safely to the collection event, contact the Extension office.
“This collection event only happens about once every few years in each county,” Smith said. “Don’t miss this pesticide collection opportunity.”