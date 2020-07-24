Several area vendors will gather at Pitt Street Brewing Company on Saturday for a Christmas in July event, the brewery announced.
Craft and produce vendors along with a local environmental group will set up on the brewery property from 1-5 p.m. Pitt Street also will be offering a new brew that’s raising awareness about racial issues.
Vendors include Double Diamond Pottery; Joywick Candle; Little Creek Market farm-raised produce; Kaitlyn’s Kreations handcrafted earrings; and Black Peace Art.
R.A.W. Plastics, or Restoring Another Waterway, also will be on hand to offer information about its efforts to tackle plastics pollution.
Among other projects, the group as been collecting, shredding and repurposing all of Pitt Street’s recyclables, collected in blue bins throughout the taproom.
Pitt Street has outdoor seating options and a spacious taproom. Patrons must wear masks when they are not seated, surfaces are regularly cleaned and capacity is monitored.
The brewery on today will introduce the Black is Beautiful beer in collaboration with Weathered Souls Brewing and about 40 other breweries.
The beer will be available Saturday and throughout next week. All sales will go the the Pitt County NAACP.