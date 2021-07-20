Greenville’s restaurant and business community is rallying to support the daughter of a deceased Greenville police officer.
A fundraiser will be held for Sydney McInerney, the daughter of Tim McInerney, at CD’s Grill at 111 W. Firetower Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according social media reports from the Greenville Police Department.
The event is being spearheaded by Robbie Beeker, owner and operator of Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ food truck. Barbecue sandwich plates will be available for $10. The department said that all proceeds will go toward a fund for Sydney.
The department also said that JOY Soup Kitchen’s Thomas Quigley has secured more than $1,000 in gift card donations to be raffled off that night.
“What an amazing show of support from our local restaurant and business community for Sydney and our GPD family,” the department said. “We know Tim would be so humbled by the outpouring of love.”
McInerney’s remains were found in his home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden following a fire last month. He was a 26-year veteran of the department and oversaw the Violent Crime Reduction Unit, supervising GPD’s federal and state task force officers, warrant squad and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.
He previously served as a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer and as a member of the department's emergency response team.
The cause of the fire and McInerney’s death remain under review by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the case at the request of Greenville Chief Mark Holtzman.
Sydney’s mother passed away in 2018.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Sydney McInerney had raised $71,103 of a $100,000 goal.