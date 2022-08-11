A church in Farmville is planning a back-to-school event this month that will feature a parent resource fair with more than 10 agencies in the county offering information about support resources to caregivers.

First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., is hosting its first Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. During the event, the church will be accepting school supply donations to be given to H.B. Sugg/Sam D. Bundy elementary schools located in Farmville.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.