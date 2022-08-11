A church in Farmville is planning a back-to-school event this month that will feature a parent resource fair with more than 10 agencies in the county offering information about support resources to caregivers.
First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., is hosting its first Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. During the event, the church will be accepting school supply donations to be given to H.B. Sugg/Sam D. Bundy elementary schools located in Farmville.
In addition to the recourse fair and supply collections, the event will offer activities for kids, free food while supplies last, a bouncy house and Bertson’s Ice Cream truck will be parked at the location to sell ice cream.
“The leaders and members of FCC are excited about bringing together so many organizations and resources to support our community children and families,” said Melinda Sampson, who spearheaded this event and serves as chair of the Christian Education Ministry Team.
“We are happy to have such enthusiastic support for this event in Farmville,” Sampson said. “Some of the highest hurdles families face is getting connected to helping agencies. It is a pleasure to offer this opportunity for families who live in and around Farmville. It will also be fun for the kids, which is always a huge plus.”