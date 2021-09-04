East Carolina University has planned several events next week leading up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They include:
The exhibit “Campus Reactions and Responses to 9/11” through the fall in Joyner Library
“Memoirs to America” exhibit, through September in the Dasha Little Student Art Gallery in the Main Campus Student Center
“Coming Home,” trauma-informed yoga for warriors, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Health Sciences Campus Grand Room
Climb with a First Responder – 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday in Health Sciences Campus Recreation Center
Cupola Conversation – 9/11: How Far Have We Come? – 4 p.m. Wednesday on Microsoft Teams
“The Origins of Terror: January 1979-September 2001,” 3 p.m. Thursday in room 125 of the Main Campus Student Center
American Flag Memorial on ECU Mall, Friday-Saturday
9/11 Day of Service, noon to 5 p.m. Friday in the Main Campus Student Center Blackbox Theater
Remembrance ceremony and memorial dedication, 9 a.m. Sept. 11 on the Main Campus Student Center lawn (In case of rain, the event will be held in the Blackbox Theater.)
“How the FBI Changed After September 11, 2001: A Former Agent’s Ground View,” 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in Joyner Library’s Faulkner Gallery
Field of Honor
The Greenville Noon Rotary will open its Field of Honor to coincide with observances of the 9/11 attacks at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The display features dozens of flags sponsored by residents to recognize members of the military and veterans and a long list of heroes ranging from police, firefighters, paramedics, teachers and mentors and many others. The fourth annual display, which in previous years has run from Memorial Day to Independence Day, continues through Nov. 13. The Rotary Club is accepting flag dedications at healingfield.org/event/greenvillenc21/.