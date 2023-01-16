Several events and activities are coming up in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
March and rally
The annual march and rally to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of social and economic justice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at C.M. Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The event is led by the Coalition Against Racism, the North of the River Association, the Free James Richardson Innocence Campaign and other organizations. After assembling, the group will march to the Pitt County Courthouse with a permit for vehicles to follow the march. A People’s Feast will be celebrated at the Moyewood Community Center, 1710 W. Third Street immediately following the March. Contact Don Cavellini, at 258-1602 for more information.
Legacy celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. The Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the MLK Public Service Awards. Special music by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Monday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. It is free and open to the public. This may be a standing-room-only event. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Holiday celebration
Young Women of Promise in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners will sponsor its 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave. The event will feature community service awards and mini-grant announcements. For additional information call Theresa Williams at 367-8292, email ywopromise@gmail.com or visit www.youngwomenofpromise.org.
Day of Service
River Park North will host its annual MLK day of service from 9-11 a.m. on Monday. Projects include removing debris, trash and trail upkeep. Volunteers who work an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Bring work gloves, water and long pants. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.org.
ECU events
The Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will partner with community organizations to participate in a national day of service in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Check-in is at the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center at 9 a.m.
On Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., the Department of Health Education’s diversity committee will host a National Day of Racial Healing event on the lawn between the Main Campus Student Center and the library. The event is an opportunity to create connections and share a sense of belonging by learning about each other’s diverse backgrounds, cultures, perspectives and lived experiences.
The 2023 MLK Celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will feature keynote speaker Rosa Clemente at 6 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. Clemente is an organizer, producer, independent journalist and scholar-activist. As a journalist, Clemente has provided on-the-ground coverage of the U.S. Navy’s withdrawal from Vieques, Puerto Rico, after 67 years of military control; the devastation and government failures in New Orleans and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina; Black Lives Matters protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, and more. In 2020, she created the Black Diasporic Organizing Project, a nonprofit dedicated to combating anti-Blackness within the wider Latina, Latino and Latinx community.