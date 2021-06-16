Winterville is hoping the third try will be the charm on Thursday when it hosts its first Market on the Square of the season — the first two dates were rained out.
The farmers market-style event, which will include a touch-a-truck to give kids an up-close look at tractors, rescue vehicles and police cars, will run from 4-8 p.m. at 252 Main St. Future events are scheduled for July 1 and Aug. 3.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday was predicting sunny skies with a high near 84 for Thursday. Heavy rain swamped last week’s plans and the original start date on June 3.
There will be live music and bouncy houses for the kids as well.
July 1 will be a “Happy Birthday USA” event with free hot dogs and chips. Aug. 3 will be the Summer Splash celebration with a blowup water slide, splash pad and a beach area.
About 30 vendors are expected at each event, although more often turn out. Follow Winterville Market on the Square on Facebook to find updates and events.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common also will make its third attempt at kicking of the season on Thursday with the party band Liquid Pleasure set to play at 6 p.m.
Organizers have rescheduled Night Years, rained out on Thursday, to play on June 24, and The Embers, originally scheduled to open the series on June 10, will now play July 14.
The concerts will include food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.