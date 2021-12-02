After a long year in which COVID-19 restrictions often kept people apart, communities are making plans to come together for the holiday season.
The town of Ayden will start off local celebrations tonight with its traditional Christmas parade and Christmas Town.
Christmas Town will include festive decorations and the main attraction will be Santa Claus. He will be on the big stage on West Avenue across from Ayden Town Hall from 4-6 p.m. Community members will be able to take their own photos with the jolly old elf and he also will be riding in the parade.
There will be 12-15 vendors and six food trucks set up downtown from 4-8 p.m. behind Gwendy’s Goodies. The Tar River Community Band will be perform from 5-6 p.m. at the fire station, across from the vendor fair.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and with a new route. It will travel down Third Street. According to Holly Aiken, executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, the route will allow people to spread out.
There will be approximately 75 participants in this year’s parade including chamber members, representation from Ayden schools, local businesses and local churches.
Greenville Gives
Greenville Gives kicks off festivities locally at Five Points Plaza on Friday. The city’s tree lighting, reading of a holiday story, holiday market and the opportunity to donate to nonprofit organizations will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville.
The event also will offer seasonal music and performances, rides on the Emerald Express, holiday crafts, and time for hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.
It will host a central collection site for donations where those dropping off gifts will be greeted by the “Dude in the Red Suit.” Donations are not required for the Sit with Santa photo-op.
Donations will be distributed to the Salvation Army through Greenville Fire and Rescue Operation Santa Claus, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, the Pet Food Pantry, and Greene Lamp Community Action (supporting JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads, and Pitt County Veterans Services).
Requested items include paper products, dental hygiene items, small bath essentials, non-perishable foods, cat and dog food, adult hygiene items, socks, gloves, winter hats and toys.
The celebrations in Greenville continue through Saturday. Here are highlights:
- First Friday ArtWalk: 5-8 p.m. Uptown locales will offer gallery showings, refreshments, restaurant and retails deals along self-guided tours through each of the ArtWalk stops. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
- Jingle All the Way: Starting at noon on Saturday, join Mr. Claus as he visits the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., for arts and crafts, live music, dance performances, a cocoa bar, a vendor market and more.
- Greenville Jaycees Holly Jolly Christmas Parade: Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday with more than 60 units staging on First Street along the Town Common. The parade will proceed south on Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street. All parking on Evans Street closes at noon Saturday. The entire route will close at 3 p.m. along with First Street from Greene Street to the Town Common parking lot. All public parking lots in the district will be available for free.
Taste of Farmville
The town of Farmville is hosting several events, starting with A Taste of Farmville on Friday. The gathering was held almost 20 consecutive years prior to the pandemic, and Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to see it return.
Many Farmville stores will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and several will feature musicians. There will also be free carriage rides.
The town asks that patrons wear a mask, practice social distancing and limit the number of guests in each store at a time.
Farmville will also host a Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. The parade’s theme will be “Snow Day in the Village.”
Due to the pandemic, the last Farmville Christmas parade was in 2019. Parade organizer Brenda Elks said she is excited to be able to hold the parade again this year.
“Farmville is so beautiful this time of year, and it just adds to the excitement of Christmas,” Elks said.
Elks said the event will feature Corvettes, ATVs, motorcycles, floats and more. Local schools, including Farmville Central High School and H.B. Sugg Elementary School, will be represented in the parade.
Elks added that it’s not too late to sign-up to be in the parade. Contact her at 714-5158 or brenda.elks3376@gmail.com by Dec. 7.
Prior to the parade at 10 a.m., the Kim Sutton Trio will perform on the judging stand on the corner of Main and Wilson. In addition, the First Christian Church is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m.
The annual Christmas Tea at the May Museum will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
More celebrations
Holiday happenings also are planned in the following communities:
- Fountain will have a tree lighting at town hall at 3 p.m. on Friday.
- The Grifton Christmas parade will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food trucks and vendors set up beforehand. Non-perishable food items will be collected.
- Winterville will host several Christmas activities on Saturday at 252 Main St. The Christmas Market will be from 2-7 p.m. The Christmas parade will start at 2 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony and Town Council Reception will start at 6 p.m.
- Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
Visit this story on reflector.com for 20 more Christmas events from light displays to concerts and more hosted by a host of Greenville-area organizations.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open for through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Sounds of the Season
East Carolina University School of Music will present Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The performance will feature the ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 328-6851.
Family Affair
Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, will host the second annual Outside Family Affair Festival from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The event will feature gospel music with Mike and Jimille Mills, Ernest Silver, Bailey Buck and Pam Carson, along with food trucks and vendors. Visit homeplaceofayden.com.
Sensitive Santa
Easter Seals UCP Greenville Empower will host Sensitive Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1101 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The event is designed for children who need a less crowded environment for meeting with Santa. It will include a holiday craft activity, refreshments and music. Reservations are required. Call 756-6533 to schedule an appointment.
Breakfast with Santa
Ayden Arts and Recreation and the Ayden Library will host Breakfast with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ayden Community Building. Pancakes and sausage will be served, and children will have a chance to visit with Santa. The event is for ages 3 to 7, and two adults may attend with each child. Cost is $5 each. Space is limited. Register online at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Winterfest
WinterFest will be held on 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Barn Venue at Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. The holiday shopping event will feature local artisans, crafters, woodworkers and more. Nooherooka Natural will host their annual meat sale at the General Store on the farm. For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Mary Betty at 714-2650.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 20th annual Christmas Homes Tour, a virtual event, will be held from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5. The tour will include a one-hour virtual tour of four homes decorated for with themes of Christmas past, present and future. Featured are the homes of Susan and Steve Jarrell of Winterville, Barbara Valentine of Nashville, Judy Whichard of Greenville and Caroline and Tom Luvender of Greenville. Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit Community Crossroads Center, the city’s homeless shelter. Visit stpaulsepiscopal.com. Call 752-3482 for more information.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5. The Hope Plantation mansion and King Bazemore house will be decorated with period decorations. The event will include music, refreshments and horse wagon or carriage rides. hopeplantation.org or facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is limited, and reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Call 328-4788.
Emerald City Big Band
The Emerald City Big Band will be perform their annual Big Band Christmas Concert at Jarvis United Methodist Church Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. A $10 adult donation is requested at the door; youth and students are free. Proceeds will support the East Carolina University Ed Wheatley Jazz Trumpet Scholarship Endowment and The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina. The concert celebrates the band’s 30-plus years of presenting holiday music to the Greenville audience. The band, founded by Michael Stephenson, will present a program of holiday instrumental favorites with vocals by Emery Davis and RaSheeda Waddell.
Tryon candlelight
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host Candlelight 2021 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 18. In addition to palace tours, the event will other activities and entertainment. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for children. Visit tryonpalace.org, email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride
Nay Nay’s Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C. will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-28. The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and Christmas music. Snacks and gift items will be available for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.