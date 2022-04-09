If you’ve listened to the news lately, you know the world can be a scary place: wars, economic crisis, revolutions, climate change, border disputes, refugees and protests.
So how do we teach our children about this world, and the variety of people in it, when most of the examples we hear about in the press are so negative? One life changing way to broaden your child’s view is to volunteer to host a high school foreign exchange student.
There are misconceptions about foreign exchange programs. The biggest being that you must have high school aged children when you host a high school exchange student. Nothing could be further from the truth.
“We welcome families of all shapes and sizes, families with young children, families with no children, empty nesters whose children have left home already, single parents and non-traditional families,” said Connie Lawrence of Ayusa International, a nonprofit promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange and study abroad opportunities for high school students.
Volunteer host families provide foreign exchange students a nurturing environment, three meals a day and a bedroom. Each host family and student is supported by a professionally trained community representative who works with the family and student for the entire program. All interested host families must pass a criminal background check and a home visit.
Ayusa matches families and students from over 60 different countries. All exchange students are fully insured, bring their own spending money and are proficient in English, and all exchange programs are regulated by the U.S. Department of State.
Interested host families are required to fill out an application, pass a background check and interview with a local exchange program representative in their homes. One accepted, host families can view student profiles to find the right match.
Ayusa is currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. For more information, contact Lawrence at 919-612-5013 clawrence@ayusa.org. Also visit www.ayusa.org