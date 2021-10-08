An exhibit at the Main Campus Student Center is celebrating the True Colors of history of the campus LGBTQ community in photography and words.
“True Colors: Legacy and Vision" opened Oct. 1 and features larger than life images of people in the campus community along with text that explains in their own words their place in ECU's LGBTQ history. It also features a wall of nationally known groundbreaking figures in honor of LGBTQ History Month.
It recognizes the 10th anniversary of the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, which created the exhibit in collaboration with the School of Art and Design. Organizers hosted an opening reception on Monday. It runs through Oct. 31 on the second floor of the center.
“This year is definitely the most heavily focused on the student experience with nontraditional undergraduates, medical students, graduate students, and undergraduates from different disciplines,” said Mark Rasdorf, director of the Peel Center and senior associate director in Intercultural Affairs.
“But the representation matters, and I think for us as an LGBTQ community here at ECU, to be honored with the prominent space in the student center, demonstrates ECU’s commitment to our work and also allows us to claim that space for a month so as people move their lives through the student center they may take a moment to read any one of the statements and that might just help to change someone’s perspective and better understand the unique journeys that each one of us is on.”
True Colors was inspired by the popular Cyndi Lauper song of the same name about honoring the person that you are, Rasdorf said. October was chosen for the exhibit in part because it is LGBTQ History Month and Oct. 11 is Coming Out Day, he said. It began in 2016 but did not take place in 2020, making this the fifth exhibit.
Angela Wells, who teaches photography and shared experiences classes in the School of Art and Design, is the exhibit's creative director. Wells said that everyone who worked on it was hungry for human connection and ready to rebuild and reconnect with their community after last year's pandemic shutdown.
“Mark and I noticed right away the disconnect when we were thinking about who we can invite to participate,” said Wells. “There was this year that we weren't present, and not having students hanging out, being in the spaces, sharing their stories and getting to know them, so despite the late start we put a lot of energy into doing this over the summer and it was very exciting.”
The LGBTQ resource center at ECU was founded in January 2011. It was named for Peel, a physician, philanthropist and longtime supporter of the university, in 2019. Rasdorf has been director for seven of the center's 10 years.
“I’ve gained a lot, I’ve been blessed to work with hundreds of different students, I have expanded the collaborations of the center and now call many faculty and staff colleagues and friends, and that’s a blessing,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to really start fundraising efforts and those efforts have allowed us to do scholarships for students, to take students on alternative break trips, and to take students to national LGBTQ conferences."
The center has made programing free and available to anybody, increasing accessibility by scheduling many activities in the evening. Rasdorf hopes it will help students continue to grow, impact their world and come into their own.
“I hope they continue to realize their potential, and that at some point down the road it’s going to be different for each person that they are able in some way to give back, because I think part of the reason I do this work is we as a community still struggle in our society for acceptance and visibility and that’s probably going to remain true, sadly, for decades,” said Rasforf.
“But that means we each have the opportunity to positively impact the journey forward, and I hope students will recognize both their privilege and the opportunities that are ahead and the way that they can impact another person just as folks here at ECU impacted their lives.”
Wells said the Legacy and Vision exhibits is inspirational.
“We have to keep gettin better,” she said. “Better about being human and loving each other, not being afraid, and I’m going to continue to participate in creating safe spaces, openness, learning and expanding my own vision and my own heart, but we just have to keep trying, we can't give up, and we have enough tenacity to get through to get to the change that we deserve.