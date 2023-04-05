North Carolina Legislature

FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gather for a special session on March 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Speculation is brewing in North Carolina that Cotham may change her party affiliation. Republicans have scheduled a news conference Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with Cotham, of Mecklenburg County. If Cotham does switch parties, the move would give the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly and hand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a major political setback.

 Gerry Broome - staff, AP

A North Carolina Democrat was expected to make an announcement Wednesday that she will switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting.

The GOP news conference at party headquarters with Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. House Speaker Tim Moore said that Cotham and chamber leaders will “make a major announcement.” The announcement was scheduled after The Reflector's deadline for today's printed edition.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.