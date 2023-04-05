...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and the coastal
waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gather for a special session on March 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Speculation is brewing in North Carolina that Cotham may change her party affiliation. Republicans have scheduled a news conference Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with Cotham, of Mecklenburg County. If Cotham does switch parties, the move would give the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly and hand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a major political setback.
A North Carolina Democrat was expected to make an announcement Wednesday that she will switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting.
The GOP news conference at party headquarters with Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. House Speaker Tim Moore said that Cotham and chamber leaders will “make a major announcement.” The announcement was scheduled after The Reflector's deadline for today's printed edition.
If the Democrat does switch parties, it would be a major political setback for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and allies in their attempts to block conservative initiatives during the governor's final two years in office.
It could make it easier for Republicans to enact bills that would force sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents and prevent counting absentee ballots received after Election Day. The GOP is also debating if and how to place further restrictions on abortion.
While Republicans already hold the 30 Senate seats needed to override vetoes, they have been one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House since the November elections. Cooper made preventing supermajorities his top campaign priority last fall.
News of Cotham's potential party switch led some Democratic leaders to call on her to resign from the House instead, saying voters elected her based on her support as a Democrat for abortion rights, public education and civil rights. It's unclear whether her views have changed.
Separately, Cooper said Cotham's apparent party switch was a “disappointing decision.”
Her votes on “women’s reproductive freedom, election laws, LGBTQ rights and strong public schools will determine the direction of the state we love,” Cooper said in a news release.
GOP to restrict mailed ballots
A bill proposed by GOP leaders in the state House would force North Carolina voters to send mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.
The bill that passed 14-7 Tuesday in the House Election Law Committee would remove a grace period that allows absentee ballots to arrive and be counted three days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on election day. The law sets a 7:30 p.m. cutoff on Election Day for county boards to accept absentee ballots, regardless of postmark.
All absentee by-mail ballots would have to be submitted at a county board of elections office, whether by mail or in person, and could not be turned in at a one-stop early voting site. The measure would not apply to military or overseas absentee ballots. It must also pass the House Rules Committee before reaching the floor for a vote.
While Republican sponsors, like Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County, say the change is needed to restore trust in elections, critics say it would disenfranchise lawful voters of all parties and play into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to sow distrust in elections after he lost the last presidential race in 2020.
“The whole thing is to make the process more concise, more trustworthy, more transparent and more straightforward,” Davis said, adding that the bill aims to streamline the vote counting process so more races can be called on Election Day.