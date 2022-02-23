Inflation will continue to increase, but not at the rate Americans have seen in the last several months, an economic expert and former administrator from ECU said Tuesday.
Rick Niswander, East Carolina University’s former vice chancellor for administration and finance, delivered his annual economic forecast during the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon which was attended by 185 people.
Niswander, who now teaches accounting, said the nation’s gross domestic product and employment figures show the United States is doing well, but inflation is a concern.
“The economy is pretty much on our side. There are pieces that are not, but it’s pretty much on our side,” Niswander said. However, a lot of that depends on where you are in the economy.
“If you are in manufacturing and business, you are doing great. If you are in the hotel business, not so great,” he said.
The nation’s gross domestic product has recovered, Niswander said. The GDP is the total monetary value of finished goods and services produced in a specific time period.
In the fourth quarter of 2019 the nation’s GPD was $19.2 trillion. It dropped to $17.26 trillion in 2020 but rebounded to $19.8 trillion in 2021, a $600 billion increase over the pre-COVID period, Niswander said.
“It’s a very positive thing. On average, the economy as a whole is in a better place than it was before COVID,” he said.
That growth was driven by the purchase of goods like couches and televisions, he said. Services haven’t recovered at quite the same rate, he said.
Niswander said he expects that will change because he believes as the nation opens up, people will want to experience more services.
The nation’s employment figures are also looking good.
The labor force is at 99.5 percent of what it was before COVID. The drop is mainly attributed to one million fewer women being in the labor force, mainly due to childcare shortages.
While the economy is good, the nation’s economic system has been “quickly, violently and substantially” upset, he said, with industries like leisure and hospitality nearly collapsing, while others went through the roof.
Production also changed, Niswander said. Industries like food and beverage went from producing products for restaurants to reworking their products for home consumption.
Demand for goods also went up, to the point that manufacturers and shippers couldn’t keep up. This caused consumers to buy more even when they didn’t need a product.
“I’ll tell you right now, I bet you 80 percent of the people in this room, if asked this on an anonymous basis, “Do you have more toilet paper in your house now than before COVID?” the answer is yes,” Niswander said. “Hoarding. It changed consumption patterns; it changed how fast we buy stuff.”
This is what triggered inflation, Niswander said.
“Inflation is triggered by supply and demand and if demand continues to outpace supplies, prices will continue to increase and inflation will rise,” Niswander said.
One of the cures for higher prices is higher prices, he said. When producers such as farmers see higher prices for their produce, they’ll want to produce more crops, which will eventually cause the price to come down.
“I expect over the next year or so goods demand is going to moderate and inflation, although it will be higher than the 2 percent the (Federal Reserve) likes, it won’t be as high as the 7-and-a-half percent January provided,” Niswander said.
In a later interview, Niswander said manufacturers increasing prices on their goods also is driving inflation, describing it as “you never let a good crisis go to waste.”
“In normal times, when the economy is just chugging along, the manufacturing community doesn’t have a lot of pricing power,” Niswander said. “Now they have a lot of pricing power and some of them are taking advantage of it.”
However, the bulk of inflation is driven by consumer demand.
Inflation will be elevated through most of the year, Niswander said, but he expects it will settle at 5 percent by year’s end.
Economic activity in North Carolina and Greenville is mirroring the United States, he said, estimating the state’s unemployment rate will be between two-tenths to four-tenths of a percent of the U.S. rate. There will be a similar difference between Greenville’s unemployment rate and the state’s rate.
“This year has been a pretty darn good year for Greenville, 2021 has been,” Niswander said.
The county’s civilian labor force is higher than it was in 2019, he said, and its unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent. It’s taxable sales as of December 2021 — $279.2 million — was 20.7 percent higher than taxable sales in December 2019, $224.6 million.
There are still a lot of risks to the nation’s economy, Niswander said, because COVID could “surprise us again.”
It won’t be good if supply shortages caused by the pandemic continue past August, he said. The increasing threat of Russia going to war with Ukraine also poses risks, along with the likelihood that OPEC nations won’t increase oil production.
Niswander said people should expect additional jumps in gas prices during the summer months.
The Federal Reserve also is walking a tightrope, between increasing interest rates to slow inflation and considering what that might do to the economy, Niswander said. If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, that could push the nation into a recession.
However, if a recession occurs, it would dampen inflation, he said.
Niswander said he hopes Greenville’s business leaders view the 2022 economic landscape they think less about the “me” and more about the “we.”
“The last 10 years, five years in particular, the ‘me’ has started to dominate and that’s not healthy,” Niswander said. “It’s the ‘we.’ The people in this room are the people who make Pitt County and eastern North Carolina run. It’s us. It’s not me, it’s not you, it’s us. Increase the we and prosperity comes.”
He also added his traditional advice of tuning out the rhetoric from Washington and Raleigh and “turn off the screaming heads on TV.”