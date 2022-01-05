With more young people now eligible for Pfizer booster shots, a health expert is urging teens to roll up their sleeves.
Dr. Matt Ledoux, a pediatrician at Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said the next two to four weeks could see COVID-19 cases peak due to omicron variant.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday said that kids as young as 12 are now eligible for an extra Pfizer shots, with boosters already recommended for everyone 16 and older.
Ledoux said research shows the vaccine is safe for children in that age range and that the time to get it is now.
“I think the most important thing is to make sure that (a vaccine) is safe for children and that is why we kind of see a delay in vaccines for children is getting that data to show to show, number one, that they are safe,” Ledoux said. “They are absolutely safe; the data supports that. Number two, the timing of the booster. Now we have data to support (that) those teenagers getting boostered will definitely help mitigate the transmission.”
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement Monday the agency made its decision to approve boosters in teens age 12 to 15 because a booster “may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants,” especially as omicron is “slightly more resistant” to the vaccine-induced antibodies that help fend off infection.
Real-world data from Israel tracked more than 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds who got a booster at least five months after their second Pfizer dose, and found no serious safety concerns, the FDA said.
Likewise, the FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problems with giving anyone eligible for a Pfizer booster the extra dose a month sooner than the six months, which until now has been U.S. policy.
Ledoux noted that breakthrough cases are being seen in the area, but that the severity of viral symptoms in vaccinated individuals is much lower. He also said that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of positive tests but that has not led to a spike in pediatric hospitalizations as there has been with adults. Young people are still being affected, however.
“We have seen a steady stream of pediatric patients coming into the hospital, some with more mild illness,” Ledoux said. “We have seen a small percentage of the population going into the intensive care unit and needing more aggressive therapies.”
The spike in COVID among youth could come from any number of factors, Ledoux said. Holiday travel played a part, he believes, as did a lapse in focus. Most notable however is the omicron variant, which continues to multiply in Pitt County and the world.
“I think part of it is that all of us thought we were nearing the end of the COVID virus,” Ledoux said. “I think sometimes we let our guard down. What we have found throughout the entire pandemic is that mask wearing, social distancing and washing our hands are very important to stop the spread.”
“Of course, during the holidays people went and visited family and friends. That too is increasing the likelihood of spread.”
“Our models predict that over the next two to four weeks we are going to see the highest increase of positivity rates,” he said.
Ledoux praised the Pitt County Board of Education for ruling that masks be made mandatory on Monday night. The board voted 6-2 to reinstate the mask requirement for students and staff inside Pitt County Schools. The vote followed a recommendation from Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail, who said the county is seeing a virus positive rate of about 20 percent, the highest it has experienced in the course of the pandemic.
Pitt County has recorded 1,203 positive cases of the virus overall since Dec. 21 according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, and 899 of those were in the past week, with 123 cases reported since Monday morning about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The county health department is not yet offering the booster for teens.
“Pitt County Health Department is still only offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 years,” said Amy Hattem, deputy director, in an email Monday. “We have not expanded our reach to the 12-15 year olds. We only offer the Moderna vaccine to adults ages 18 years and older.
“All of our vaccines are given in clinics at the Health Department; however, we do keep the vaccines separate and we keep staffing separate to ensure safety when giving the vaccine since the dosage is different between children and adults and different between vaccines,” Hattem said.
Vaccines are being distributed by pediatricians across the region, Ledoux said.
“I do not think there is any shortage of vaccine available to anyone who wants it,” Ledoux said. “I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are eligible.”