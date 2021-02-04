A new partnership is aiming to help families and individuals deal with mental health crises in Greenville.
Greenville Police Department has launched the first co-responder mental health response program in eastern North Carolina.
Mental health’s role in policing has been a focus for Mark Holtzman, Greenville chief of police, who helped organize the program in partnership with Integrated Family Services. The IFS Mobile Crisis Unit has been available to Pitt County residents since 2008, but now two co-responders are specifically assigned to GPD.
“I like to call it going from on-call to on duty,” said Holtzman. “With any on-call position, there are limitations. The co-responders will be moving to our peak times on duty seven days a week.”
Those peak times — afternoons and evenings — encompass 80 percent of the department’s needs for mental health responders.
The Mobile Crisis Unit works alongside officers in mental health crisis situations, either by helping over the phone or by responding to calls. Specialists can provide mental health expertise in treating situations as well as aid in following up with individuals to reduce repeat calls. The first co-responder, Jennifer Watson, began her training this week and will be joined next week by Nicole Davis. Both are experienced in the mental health field.
“This is going to improve our level of service and care to the community,” Holtzman said. “When we team up with mental health professionals to help families in these situations it’s an added layer of expertise. We don’t just respond to crimes, a lot of what we do is to help people and families through crises … I see this being a model for how we will handle policing everywhere.”
The program is funded in part by a grant from Trillium Health Resources as well as the partnership with IFS. While there is no cost to taxpayers, IFS is able to, in certain situations, reimburse their expenses through insurance. IFS has also guaranteed funding for an entire year.
“I think it shows their commitment to this community,” Holtzman said.
Over the coming weeks, the program will aim to reduce repeat calls and, over the next few months, should be rolled out to completion. The Pitt County Sheriff’s office is using the same model for its implementation of the program which is expected to begin in the spring, the chief said.
While the program has partnered with the police department and sheriff’s office, officials urge people not to wait for a crisis to call and receive mental health support. The Mobile Crisis Unit can be contacted directly at 1-866-437-1821.
“We don’t want people to wait until the situation worsens,” Holtzman said. “You don’t need to go through the police.”