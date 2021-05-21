An electrical fire at a Pitt County business Thursday morning caused heavy damages but no injuries.
The Cherrie Maye Blossom Event Center at 3511 N. Memorial Drive caught fire around 9 a.m. Those inside were able to get to safety.
“I got a call at, I want to say 8:38,” said business owner and operator Tula Garris on Friday. “It was like, ‘Girl where are you? Your building is on fire!’ I said, "What!" Grabbed a winter robe and ran out the door. Trying to get here, figuring out what was going on, was very stressful.”
Garris confirmed that the cause of the fire was electrical. An official investigation was conducted by the Pitt County Fire Marshal's Office.
"We determined that the fire was caused by the improper use of an extension cord," said Fire Marshal Jay Morris. "They attempted to plug a freezer in outside with an extension cord and it overloaded."
Morris said the fire took about an hour to put out.
Pitt County Emergency Management reported Thursday that five volunteer fire departments fought the blaze, which tore through the back side of the building and damaged vehicles. The flames grew hot enough to twist metal siding. A truck parked close to 30 yards sustained damage to plastic headlights and other areas.
Among the vehicles damaged was a food truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips, which Garris said is her primary source of income.
“My food truck is my livelihood so I’m of course out of commission until I’m able to get that repaired,” Garris said. “I just pray to God it won’t be long.
“I have a lot of people who were scheduled and, because of COVID last year, are now trying to have events and do different things,” Garris said. “I want to apologize to all my people that have booked my building and will now have to find some other place to go.”
Garris said that rebuilding won’t be easy. An insurance claim has been filed but no timeline is in place as to when she will receive aid.
Emblazoned across her now-damaged food truck is Garris’ motto: Tell the Lord thank you.
“I’m so grateful for my life and that nobody was hurt,” Garris said. “I’m just telling the Lord thank you.”