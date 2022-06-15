Officials with Greenville-area service providers said they were working to help residents stay cool Tuesday as heat indexes nearing 110 degrees blister the region.
The National Weather Service in Morehead City said high temperatures and humidity combined to create dangerous conditions on Tuesday that could continue through the week. A cold front was expected to move through the area Friday night to drop temperatures and reduce humidity.
Steve Hawley, public information officer for Greenville Utilities Commission, said that the utility suspends electricity disconnects when heat indices rise above 104 degrees. Once those numbers drop, the disconnects will resume.
The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville opened its doors at 1 p.m. Tuesday, earlier than usual. Officials expected to open early through Friday, according to executive director Charles Young.
“Residents can come and stay in basically for the rest of the day,” Young said. “Give them some water and a cool place to sit down or lie down, whatever they want to do.”
The 1 p.m. hour will not be a fixed opening time amid the high temperatures. The center will continue to monitor forecasts, Young said.
The Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad, a Greenville-based public safety group, delivered bottles of water to the center and other areas in need on Monday. The group also launched an online service to allow the public to notify them of any need for safety and wellness checks on anyone without air conditioning, shelter or other necessities for avoiding the temperatures.
The service will run through Friday and can be accessed at the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/easternncrescuesquad, by filling out a Google form.
A power outage in Grimesland shortly after noon sparked the squad to go door-to-door checking in on affected parties, their social media said. Duke Energy’s outage map did not provide a cause for the outage which at one point affected over 100 residents. By 1 p.m. that number was down to one.
ECU Health’s Emergency Department did not have hard numbers available, but a spokeswoman for the hospital said that the department’s leadership feels heat-related illnesses increased.
Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program Coordinator, said that small children need to be monitored amid the heat. Walston said small children do not have as much surface area, meaning it is harder for them to cool down. They also are unable to verbalize feelings of thirst or overheating, she said.
Seniors also have a harder time cooling down, Walston said. To help with that, the Pitt County Council on Aging continued to provide free fans to people age 60 and older who are without functioning air conditioning. Fans were provided to the council as well as the Greenville Housing Authority and Pitt County Department of Social Services by GUC.
The Council on Aging prioritizes giving fans to seniors without an HVAC system but also provides for ones who can’t afford to use existing systems. Seniors who have not received a fan from the program in the past two years are eligible.
“Our senior center is open for seniors pretty much from 9 a.m. to 5 at night,” said Rich Zeck, director of the Council on Aging. “They can come here, shoot pool or play cards, whatever they want to do. We offer a cool facility for them to come and maybe jack their air up a little so it doesn’t have to be as cold for four or five hours.”
Zeck said rural, isolated seniors who might not have family or friends close by are especially at risk. Those seniors might not be able to get to the center. Many also do not have window screens, allowing insects and other pests to get inside. Zeck hopes a box fan will help them blow some hot air out of their homes. He said the council provided 30 fans to seniors last week.
Zeck also warned seniors to take it easy amid the high temperatures and forego some outdoor activities like walking or gardening, at least until things cool down, and not be misled by overcast conditions.
“People might think it’s not that bad, but it is,” Zeck said. “Temperature is temperature. I don’t care if it’s cloudy or not.”
The Weather Services urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, check in on relatives and neighbors and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.
Walston said that a good way to stay hydrated is eating fruit, especially ones with high water content. She said that food and drinks are available at ECU Health’s food pantry for those in need. She said that the public can take advantage of indoor recreation at the ECU Health Wellness Center on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville, which is open to everyone.
Outdoor workers should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when possible and take frequent breaks in shade or environments with air conditioning. If anyone begins suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke, 9-1-1 should be dialed immediately.
Walston said that symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, lightheadedness and any tingling or numbness in extremities. She recommended workers keep a cooling towel on hand and communicate with their supervisor in the event they begin feeling faint or too hot.