The leader of ECU’s faculty senate on Friday suggested that the university face upcoming challenges with a more cooperative approach, asking if projecting a chancellor-centric image is the way forward.
Purificacion Martinez, a professor in the Spanish department, addressed the East Carolina University Board of Trustees and Chancellor Philip Rogers after a day of committee meetings focused on expanding adult learning, changing state funding models, an expected sharp enrollment decline and other weighty topics.
“No one would argue about Dr. Rogers’ immediate and decisive role in crafting a new path for ECU,” Martinez said. “ECU Health, the launching of the public phase of an ambitious fundraising campaign, hiring a new provost, restructuring of the university on the division level. However, those decisions were not taken in a vacuum and will not become reality in a vacuum either.”
Martinez questioned the need for an installation ceremony, a traditionally pomp affair scheduled for Rogers in March, and said it is important for each entity on campus to fulfill its role.
In addition to the creation of ECU Health, which will combine the medical practices of Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine, ECU also is reorganizing its academic departments as part of a “fiscal sustainability” effort. The University Affairs Committee on Thursday also discussed Project Kitty Hawk, a new UNC System effort to reach adult learners online, and Rogers hosted a discussion with trustees about expanding support and options for adult and non-traditional learners. Rogers is one of three chancellors named to the board of directors for Project Kitty Hawk.
Universities everywhere are working to address an expected fall-off in enrollments for traditional college-age students due a decline in birth rates that began in 2008. According to an ECU News Bureau report, Rogers told trustees ECU is working aggressively to offset expected declines by investing in high-demand academic programs, improving digital tools to enhance online programs and developing industry-desired credential programs.
“That is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “But perhaps even more important ... is an understanding that higher ed itself is changing the narrative around where our focus and energy should really be aimed — which is toward a value-based, return on investment, demonstration of a relentless pursuit of student success.”
New state funding models, for instance, are based more on student outcomes than enrollment numbers, according to discussion during Thursday’s Finance and Facilities committee meeting.
Martinez said Friday that faculty members make up the bulk of the committee reorganizing academic divisions. Faculty members are also a driving force behind recruiting adult learners, she said.
“How wonderful it is to see that what worries us is the same a what worries you, the trustees,” Martinez said. “What exactly is Project Kitty Hawk? What does a new funding formula mean for ECU? When are we going to have a clear picture of what ECU Health is and what it means, I heard you ask yesterday.”
Martinez said that in the face of those changes, faculty and staff are still underfunded and understaffed, with a focus on requesting grants rather than researching with them.
“Salary continues to be low and we cannot compete for candidates,” Martinez told the board.
New professorship
A new $2.6 million professorship approved by trustees aims to support teacher training and bolster reading proficiency in children across the state.
Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the Spangler Distinguished Professorship in the College of Education at their full meeting Friday morning. According to agenda materials, naming of endowments such as professorships does not typically fall to the trustees, but the UNC System Office determined that this post should be approved by the board.
It came to fruition through Board of Governors member Anna Spangler Nelson, who through the Spangler Foundation gave the College of Education $2 million in December. The Board of Governors provided a $667,000 match under their distinguished professorship endowment trust fund.
The endowment is expected to accrue yearly interest of $106,680, which will be used exclusively for support of the professorship to include salary supplements for the holder, travel and research expenses, stipends for teaching and research assistants, special equipment or books and other support.
The new position will train new teachers and support in-service teachers. Credentials include being an associate or full professor in the College of Education. They will teach in the college’s teacher prep programs and research early literacy to work with other programs in the state. The professorship is among of three similar programs under consideration statewide.
New dean
The board appointed Dr. Linda Kean the new dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication effective July 1. She will receive a 12-month annual salary of $220,000 in her new role. Kean was named interim dean of the college last July and had previously served as director of the School of Communication.
“During her tenure as interim dean, Dr. Kean has demonstrated her leadership ability and her dedication to the university,” said Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a news release Friday. “I have every confidence that the students and faculty of the College of Fine Arts and Communication will continue to thrive on her watch.”
Kean has been at ECU since 1998.
Following a closed session, the board also voted unanimously to name a lab at the Isley Innovation Building in honor of former trustee Sam Wornom who died on Jan. 30 at the age of 79. Wornom was a regular contributor to ECU Athletics and also served on the Pirate Club Executive Committee. The university’s ticket office is named in honor of Wornom and wife Sandy.
In other business the board also:
- Named the first floor of the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building the Golden Leaf Foundation First Floor.
- Named the Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Privette Meeting Room in the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building.
- Classified athletes on full scholarship as North Carolina residents for the purpose of receiving in-state tuition.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 11.