The Faculty Author Book Awards offered the opportunity for East Carolina University faculty to be celebrated for published works outside their traditional campus roles.
A two-part ceremony, honoring 77 authors and 83 publications from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years, also was a timely return to in-person recognition. The 2020 event was virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, emphasized the importance of faculty receiving recognition.
“You have illuminated and elevated the work of this entire university,” Hayes said. “I commend you for this remarkable achievement.”
For Mikkaka Overstreet, one of the authors recognized in both cycles, attending the Nov. 16 event in Joyner Library’s Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery was a rewarding experience.
Overstreet’s latest publication was as a co-author with Christy Howard and Anne Swenson Ticknor for the book “It’s Not One More Thing: Culturally Responsive and Affirming Strategies in K-12 Literacy Classrooms.”
Other book topics ranged from constructing sustainable communities to bugs, research by professors and aspects of entertainment, like Dr. Amanda Klein’s “Millennials Killed the Video Star: MTV’s Transition to Reality Programming.” It breaks down trends and conclusions from MTV’s major shift in the 2000s from music videos to reality shows.
Aneil Mishra, representing ECU’s College of Business, had intentions of helping students in his book co-authored with his wife, Dr. Karen Mishra, titled “College to Career: Your Guide to Getting Your Dream Job.”
“We are proud to add your work to our collection, either in print or online form,” Jan Lewis, director of academic library services, said of the authors. “Book publication represents one of our highest forms of scholarship and acknowledging faculty who author books is an important activity for the academy. What better place to recognize faculty authors than in the library?”
Academic Affairs and Academic Library Services annually collaborate to recognize authors and editors who have contributed to the prestige of ECU through the creation and dissemination of scholarly monographs. The ceremony was sponsored by the Friends of Joyner Library.
Ceremony highlights international education
ECU celebrated the beginning of International Education Week on Nov. 15 during the university’s International Awards Ceremony. Faculty, staff and students were recognized for their outstanding work in pursuing international opportunities during the pandemic.
“As you all know, the last two years have been a very difficult time for many of us in higher education. Perhaps no area was harder hit than international education,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said in his opening remarks. “The pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm among ECU faculty and administrators, who are still committed to providing students the opportunity to study abroad when appropriate. This year, 40 faculty members have proposed short-term programs for the spring and summer.”
ECU’s Office of Global Affairs awarded $95,000 in scholarships this semester, anticipating the return of international opportunities for students in the spring and summer as travel restrictions are lifted and more programs get underway.
The recipients of the most prestigious global studies scholarships, the Rivers Foreign Exchange Scholarship and the Mary Pashcal and Marguerite Perry Endowment Fund, were recognized at the ceremony. Some of the recipients will use their scholarships to help fund a semester at the ECU Tuscany campus. It was the first program to reopen after the pandemic halted travel abroad. It was able to reopen at 50% capacity this fall with students spending a semester studying in Certaldo, Italy.
ECU’s robust virtual programs, including the Global Virtual Exchange, allowed students to stay engaged with students at universities across the world throughout the pandemic.
“Our virtual program is strong, and luckily we have that available to many of our students, but you can still see the magnitude of the impact (travel restrictions) had on our institution and future alumni,” said Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor for Global Affairs.
Many of the evening’s award recipients were recognized for their efforts in research and using virtual opportunities to engage students with experiences outside their own countries.
Sachiyo Shearman, an associate professor of communication, received the Award for Achievement in International Teaching; Bomna Ko, associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology, was presented the Award for Achievement in International Research and Creative Activity; and assistant professor in the College of Nursing Nancy Dias received the Award for International Service.
ECU staff member Colleen Roland, student services specialist in the Graduate School, was presented the Staff Award for Achievement in International Service.
In addition to faculty and staff, two international students were recognized for their service to the community and academic achievement. Betul Kucukardali, a doctoral student in marriage and family therapy, and Hasibul Hasan Rahat, a graduate student in construction management, were recognized with the International Student Award.
Kucukardali came to ECU from Turkey. Her passion for family therapy and experiences working with pediatric patients and their families led her to want to improve the medical care in her home country.
“As an empowered Turkish woman, I aspire to revolutionize the medical perspective in Turkey through facilitating integrated behavioral health care and incorporating the sorely missing biopsychosocial-spiritual approach to hospital operations,” Kucukardali said in the application for the award.
Rahat’s recent research for his thesis project in the College of Engineering and Technology to transform disposable face masks into filler for asphalt has given him a unique experience and opportunity to work toward publishing his first paper.
Carol Massarra, teaching assistant professor, presented the award to him and talked about Rahat’s hope to pursue a doctorate after completing his master’s degree at ECU.
“His dreams are big and have no limit,” said Massarra.
Rezek ended the ceremony by emphasizing the importance of internationalization at ECU. He recalled the inspirational story of an ECU alumna who shared her personal story with him in 2019. After having a rough start academically, the opportunity to study abroad changed her life and career trajectory, and inspired her to donate to scholarship opportunities for ECU students to travel outside the U.S.
“It was the right decision to restrict travel, everybody did it, and it was important to do, but it was not without a cost. That’s why we’re excited to be here today. You wouldn’t believe how excited we are to be back doing this work,” Rezek said.
Another cycle of study abroad scholarships is available within ECUAWard and will close on Jan. 16.