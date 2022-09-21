The smell of barbecue and deep-fried dough hung thick over the Martin Luther King Jr. Highway on Tuesday night, interspersed with the late summer heat as crowds gathered for the opening night of the 102nd Pitt County Fair.

The newest iteration of the fair features 35 carnival rides, an assortment of food vendors, games and special events like animal shows and helicopter rides. County and municipal leaders spoke at an opening ceremony, welcoming revelers to the event which hearkens the beginning of autumn.


