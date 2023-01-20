The weather outside of the Eakin Student Recreation Center pool was mild but the atmosphere at East Carolina University's 2023 Polar Bear Plunge was wild.

Temperatures were in the 70-degree range Thursday for the 27th iteration of the annual winter tradition, which saw students and staff take a dip into water that was 50 degrees. Volunteers made sure it stayed that way by intermittently dumping coolers full of ice.


