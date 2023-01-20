The weather outside of the Eakin Student Recreation Center pool was mild but the atmosphere at East Carolina University's 2023 Polar Bear Plunge was wild.
Temperatures were in the 70-degree range Thursday for the 27th iteration of the annual winter tradition, which saw students and staff take a dip into water that was 50 degrees. Volunteers made sure it stayed that way by intermittently dumping coolers full of ice.
Jenny Gregory, Polar Bear Plunge event coordinator, said this year's plunge was one of the warmest they've had. In 2021, the event was held throughout the day with fewer divers to comply with pandemic-induced safety precautions. This meant participants had sunshine on their side.
Last year, divers including Chancellor Philip Rogers had to contend with heavy rain.
Gregory could not recall the exact year but said the worst conditions she's ever seen were 28-degree temperatures, a far cry from Thursday's balmy bound into the water.
The first event in 1997 saw 35 participants, according to a news release from ECU. Last year that number was 670 and on Thursday the line to take the plunge wrapped nearly around Eakin's indoor pool.
Stephen Gray, director of ECU's Disability Support Services Office, was at that first plunge in 1997 and has attended every year since except last year. He remembered the 28-degree Polar Bear Plunge and added that there was sleet to contend with, too. Gray said at Thursday's event it would be his last.
"I went 25 years in a row and broke that streak," Gray said. "This is my plus one.
"I was talking to the person who's coming as the new Polar Bear guy and told him, 'You're coming in when it's 70 degrees. You're coming in as a baby, which is awesome.'"
Gray said his favorite parts of the plunge are the anticipation, the look on students' faces as they realize what they've done and the ensuing scramble to get out of the pool.
Many plungers were on their first rodeo Thursday, including Ryan Bonnett, ECU's Student Government Association president. Bonnett said it's a tradition every student should participate in at least once and added he wasn't too worried about the cold water.
"It's a good tradition to get everyone together and bond people over a little bit of cold water," Bonnett said. "College is all about trying new things, getting the full experience, so participate as much as you can."
Lanika Wright, assistant vice chancellor for ECU's Health and Wellbeing, also took her first shot at Polar Bear Plunge after 18 years at the university. Her knee-jerk reaction while hopping out of the pool was that it was "just cold" as she scrambled to get a towel. Wright said the weather helped, though, and that she had no regrets about the jump.
Polar Bear veteran Chelsea Carpenter, a junior, had her own reasons for taking the plunge — a free T-shirt.
"It's not as bad as last year because we do know what to expect," Carpenter said. "It's warmer outside too."
Carpenter's friend, Rindi Povlich, said that on top of a shirt, participants get bragging rights.
Other students had different takes on why the event matters. Katherine Smythe said that it is about keeping traditions alive. Matthew McGuire, a junior and social media manager for ECU's Olympic Weightlifting Club, said that the event is a way to promote positive body image.
"It's good to get involved with people that you don't know and get used to being around a lot of people in kind of an uncomfortable situation like this," McGuire said. "A lot of people have body dysmorphia so it's a good thing to go with a lot of people who make you feel comfortable while being around people you don't know.