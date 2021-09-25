Some of fairest weather a fairgoer could want will shine on the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair as it completes its 101st run in Greenville this weekend.
Gates open at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at the fairgrounds at 3910 Martin Luther King Highway. The event kicked off with a crowd on Tuesday but rains shuttered activities Wednesday.
Since then it’s been blue skies, fun and thrills, and lots of food and entertainment for visitors, and the weather today and Sunday is expected to be just as grand: clear and sunny with light winds and highs 75-80, the National Weather Service reports.
This year’s fair features food favorites like funnel cakes, cotton candy and candied apples, along with performers like the comedic hypnotist Alan Sands; Marc Dobson, the One Man Band; Dakota and Friends Dinosaur Road Show; and “Cousin Minnie,” a tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame member Minnie Pearl.
Powers Great American Midways has brought nearly 40 rides to the midway including two new features: Itsy Bitsy and the Sky Hawk. Both are about 100 feet tall. If that’s not high enough, visitors can ride the ferris wheel or even take a helicopter ride.
The pandemic shut the fair down in 2020. This year, hand sanitizer, formerly most plentiful near livestock exhibits, will be available throughout the fairgrounds. Masks are optional outdoors but are required inside exhibit halls.
The county health department will offer free COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccines for ages 18 and older from 4-8:30 p.m. daily in the exhibit hall.
Continued concerns about COVID have limited some of the traditional agricultural contests, but exhibit halls still have plenty to offer, organizers said. And the livestock areas are full up with prized animals, including lamb, sheep, chickens and cows.
A rabbit show was set for 11 a.m. today followed by a 1 p.m. chicken show and Sunday’s 2 p.m. open goat show.
Young people from 4-H clubs in Pitt, Beaufort and Martin County will take to the arena for the 4-H Livestock Show starting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The midway opens at 2 p.m. today and Sunday. The fair will close at 10:45 p.m. today and at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $7. A wristband providing access to all rides is $25. Free parking is available. Visit pittfair.org