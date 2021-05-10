Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 163 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT CRAVEN DUPLIN GREENE JONES LENOIR MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, CHOCOWINITY, COVE CITY, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, LA GRANGE, MAYSVILLE, NEW BERN, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, SNOW HILL, SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW, WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.