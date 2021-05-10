A stray puppy found with grievous injuries has a new leash on life with her adoptive family
Thea, a 9-month-old shepherd mix found by Greenville’s Animal Protective Services in February, has been adopted by a former volunteer with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and is settling into a new home in Norfolk, Virginia.
Aynsley Neher, Thea’s adopter, said the puppy came along at an important time for her.
“In October my first-ever dog passed away,” Neher said. “I had been with him since he was five or six weeks old and he was a shepherd as well. I’ve been volunteering with (the humane society) since August and I’ve fostered pets before. I decided to foster (Thea) in honor of Blade.”
Neher said that she did not initially intend to adopt, but the interaction between Thea and her other pets sealed the deal. Neher’s other dog, Queenie, and her three cats, Puss N Boots, Jazzy and Aslan, quickly bonded with the newcomer.
“She loves playing with the cats,” Neher said. “Our male cat really gives it back to her. … Queenie loved Blade and I think she really needed that sort of bond with another dog. She can be wary of other dogs but otherwise is fine with puppies. She was also a stray in Greenville who we picked up at about 10 months, so they have that shared experience.
“It’s a very real bond,” Neher said. “When I crate them I crate them together now. They miss each other when I take one on walks.”
Neher said that she advocates for adopting animals, pointing to the joy brought by her own furry family.
When Thea was initially found by animal protective services, she was in so much pain she could barely walk. Her injuries were cause, in part, by a harness that became embedded in her body as she grew too big for it.
HSEC director Shelby Jolly and her team worked to raise more than $2,000 for Thea’s treatment at the Pitt County Animal Hospital.
“She got surgery and the dead tissue was stripped away,” Jolly said.
Following the treatment, Thea is able to run and enjoys playing with other animals. Some scars remain, but Neher said that the puppy does not stray from new experiences in her rehabilitation.
“When we first moved in she was scared of stairs but after about three weeks she has no problem with them,” Neher said.
Another hurdle to overcome has been Thea’s anxiety around adult men. So far, she has warmed up to Neher’s 70-year-old uncle.
Neher is pursuing professional training for Thea to ensure that she feels more comfortable when her boyfriend comes home from a deployment in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“He absolutely loves dogs,” Neher said. “When we talk he says that he is so excited to meet her so we are working on that.”
Moving forward, Neher hopes to look into getting Thea qualified as a therapy dog to help her cousin, Katie Berry, who has with special needs.
“She loves dogs,” Neher said. “Being around them motivates her to walk.”