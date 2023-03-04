Reports of guns in schools tend to make headlines, but officials say the vast majority of weapons found in Pitt County Schools are not firearms.
One gun and 56 other weapons were reported on campuses in the district from Aug. 29, 2022, through Feb. 10, 2023.
“Weapons could include a pencil used aggressively,” Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said. “It could include a knife in a lunchbox … things like mace and pepper spray.”
Of 87 weapons, not including firearms, that were reported in the 2021-22 school year, nearly two dozen were tasers, mace or pepper spray.
“Sometimes parents have given that to children not for school safety but for safety in the community when they get off the bus,” Harrington said. “People are trying to protect their child in the community, but then that comes into the schools as well.”
Harrington said parents need to understand that any type of weapon is prohibited in schools, whether it’s mace, a utility tool, or even a toy. BB guns and Airsoft guns were involved in nearly a dozen of Pitt County Schools’ weapons possession incidents in the 2021-22 school year. Last school year as well as this year, four of the weapons possessions involved replica guns.
The look-alike weapons are of particular concern to Board of Education District 3 representative James Tripp. The former law enforcement officer said fake weapons can pose a real danger to students and officers.
“Until you inspect it, you can’t tell whether it’s a replica or a toy gun,” he said. “From a distance, depending on what’s going on at that time, you may not be able to tell. If you’re ordered to put that weapon down and appears to be the real weapon, it can put that child or person in a serious position that they don’t want to be in.”
Harrington said parents need to be aware of what their children are taking to school in their pockets, backpacks or lunch boxes. Following a case in Virginia earlier this year where a 6-year-old brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, she said, schools at every level must remain cautious.
Over the last five years, incidents involving possession of a firearm in Pitt County Schools have occurred at an elementary school and a K8 school, in addition to three high schools.
Tripp said parents need to discuss this topic with their children and must secure any weapons they have in the home to prevent children and teens from accessing them.
“I just encourage the community, the parents to make sure that we educate our children about the dangers of weapons, the harm that they can cause if taken into the wrong hands,” he said. “We want parents to know we’re doing everything we can to make sure that our schools are safe, and parents have to make sure they do everything on their end before their child leaves the house, that they’re not taking anything to the school.”
Harrington agreed.
“We need to be policing what our kids are doing online,” she said, adding that disagreements or threats that begin in cyberspace can make their way to school.“We need the community to work with us.”
North Carolina public school districts have adopted the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System for students and other community members to use to report potential threats of violence. Visit www.saysomething.net or call 1-844-572-9669.