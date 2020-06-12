Donning masks along with more traditional graduation attire, seniors from Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and South Central high schools celebrated their accomplishments during ceremonies on their schools’ football fields.
At Farmville Central High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, valedictorian Arch Flanagan challenged his classmates “to create something positive out of the unexpected,” noting that Issac Newton discovered calculus and made progress in optics while in quarantine.
“While this experience is unlike anything we’ve had before, this will not be the last time we have to quickly adapt, adjust to a new normal and come together as a community to lift everyone up,” Flanagan said.
“Throughout life, there will be interruptions, unexpected events and situations that challenge us to grow and adapt,” he said.
Farmville Central salutatorian Keyley Shackleford reminded classmates while the year wasn’t perfect, they still graduated.
“We were the graduating class with the longest senior skip day ever,” Shackleford said, adding “I’ll never forget my time here at Farmville Central. It’s like the home you grew up in during your childhood. You’ll never forget it. The love of it will reside guarded in your heart forever.”
Ayden-Grifton High School held its graduation on Monday, as did South Central.
“We have only just begun. We are the class that was born into a crisis — 9/11 — and we are now graduating while in a crisis — COVID-19,” said Charger Class President Alaeyah Garris.
Charger salutatorian Emily Dyke thanked all of the supporters she and her classmates had throughout the years.
“With a small school comes continuous support love and a sense of family,” Dyke said. “Above all else, I’m proud to be a Charger. It’s scary for me to think about what life will be like without AGHS down the road but I know without a doubt it will be a successful life because of all of the support from this school and community.”
Charger valedictorian Caroline Congleton charged students to follow their dreams.
“You have your whole future in front of you to do whatever you want,” she said. “There is no reason for you not to succeed. Don’t use excuses for not obtaining your goals and dreams. If you want it bad enough put in the hard work and effort.
“Remember we are not the class that has not only overcome this pandemic but multiple hurricanes that were detrimental to this area,” Congleton said. “If we can overcome these obstacles we can achieve anything.”
As the largest of the three schools, South Central’s graduation was split into two ceremonies, at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., to honor the Falcon graduates.
Falcon valedictorian Taylor Cash told classmates that being smart is being “passionate about something.” She charged students to find a subject or cause they were passionate about.
“I believe that in the end, we will provide unparalleled value to the world around us,” Cash said.
She also took her opportunity to share her thoughts about recent events.
“When I made this speech, I wanted to give us all a break from talking about world issues, but what I realized is this is not the time to be silent from these things and it would go against everything believe to do so,” Cash said.
“Lets us not forget in our time of celebration that innocent black lives like these are taken,” Cash said. “Finally, to all the students of color, we see you, we hear you and we are with you.”
Falcon classmate Dylan Thorne reminded his classmates of lessons that could be learned.
“The first of these is empathy,” he said. “I think this is the most important because empathy is what can unite us. Many people have trouble seeing through other people’s eyes but if we just use a wider lens you can. We all want the same things security safety for our selves, family and friends.
“It doesn’t matter if you are going to be a neurosurgeon or work in fast food,” Thorne said. “We all want dignity. We all need dignity. The first step to that is empathy.”
Thorne said the second lesson is strength of both mind and body.
“Empathy, strength, these will help us all achieve what we all want and need and we are fighting for, especially my friends of color, dignity,” Thorne said.